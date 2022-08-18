Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said.
Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris , who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris — who was lying on an apartment’s floor in the 2100 block of Parkville Court — dead just eight minutes after officers went out to the scene.OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
During the arrest, police said Mendoza was taken into custody without incident. Morris’ death marks the 85th homicide in Columbus this year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 4