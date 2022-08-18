ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxLXa_0hMELJyE00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said.

Joseph Mendoza (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris , who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris — who was lying on an apartment’s floor in the 2100 block of Parkville Court — dead just eight minutes after officers went out to the scene.

OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

During the arrest, police said Mendoza was taken into custody without incident. Morris’ death marks the 85th homicide in Columbus this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Man dies after being shot at memorial for man who was killed in same spot, Ohio cops say

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot at a memorial for another person killed just three days earlier in the same location, Ohio police told news outlets. Sincere Moore was sitting near the candlelight vigil on South Ashburton Road in Columbus when someone walked up and shot him about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, the Columbus Police Department told WCMH.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbus#Parkville Court#Ovi#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after being shot at memorial for another killed days earlier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after he was shot while next to a memorial for a man killed on the same street just a few days prior. Columbus police said Sincere Moore, 19, was sitting next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

BCI: 1,000 firearms seized after two brothers shot in standoff

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office provided a press conference with information on the officer-involved shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities seized more than 1,000 firearms after a standoff between two brothers and law enforcement lasted several hours Saturday, resulting in the brothers being killed by […]
NBC4 Columbus

No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of possible suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in July. On July 2, officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in southeast Columbus at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after two children were found wandering alone

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested for active felony warrants after officers responded to a call of two young children found alone, playing in the middle of a busy street. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Second Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports say officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting

Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ki98fi. Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting. Columbus Mayor Ginther talks about the teacher union’s …. Midday Forecast: August 22, 2022. Columbus teachers, school board remark on first day …. Ryan Day, Jim Knowles provide fall camp...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy