Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said.

Joseph Mendoza (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris , who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris — who was lying on an apartment’s floor in the 2100 block of Parkville Court — dead just eight minutes after officers went out to the scene.

During the arrest, police said Mendoza was taken into custody without incident. Morris’ death marks the 85th homicide in Columbus this year.

