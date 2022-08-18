Read full article on original website
Sacramento's 11th Annual Banana Festival is back, something a-peeling for the family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a two-year hiatus, the Sacramento Banana Festival is back this weekend!. This year's theme is "Banana international" and with over 150 retail, artisan, and craft vendors and over 50 multicultural food vendors, the options are endless. With the tastes and flavors of food ranging from...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 20-21, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a hot wheel convention, a rib cookoff, or even a banana festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is mainly sunny, temperatures ranging between 102 and 107...
Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
capradio.org
Oak Park’s hip-hop scene is Front & Center
Anthony Mendes, or “Mendes” to friends and colleagues, collaborates with local minority-owned businesses in Oak Park to cultivate indie art, poetry and hip-hop showcases. Front & Center is Mendes’ latest project with hip-hop acts local to Sacramento, which include headlining act Nate Curry. CapRadio's Victor Martinez spoke with Mendes about the event, which takes place Friday at 6 p.m.
Person found shot near Sacramento's Tower Cafe
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is recovering Sunday after a Saturday night shooting at an unknown location, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the area of 15th Street and Broadway near Sacramento's Tower Cafe and found a person who had been shot.
Fox40
Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
capradio.org
Sacramento Homelessness Lawsuit | District Attorney-Elect Thien Ho | ‘The Color Purple’ at ‘Broadway at Music Circus’
Homeless activists in Sacramento have filed suit against the city to prevent an “anti-camping” measure on the November ballot. A conversation with Sacramento County District Attorney-Elect Thien Ho. “The Color Purple” comes to Broadway at Music Circle. Anti-camping lawsuit. Activist organizations filed a lawsuit against the...
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
KCRA.com
'We try the best we can to survive here': American River cleanup group made up of unhoused residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people debate how to solve the homelessness crisis in Sacramento, a group of people — including those experiencing homelessness themselves — said Thursday that until there's a solution, they will do what they can to keep their community clean. Dorothy Richards said she...
usfca.edu
The State of the California Veteran
I recently attended a continuing education webinar entitled “The State of the California Veteran,” sponsored by the ANA/C (American Nurses Association/California). As a member of USF’s School of Nursing and Health Professions Dean’s Alumni Advisory Board, I was interested in the topic due to USF’s partnership with the Veterans Administration Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) in Sacramento, which offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree (BSN). USF’s VANAP Program (Veteran Administration Nursing Academic Partnership) involves students working with veterans to advance health care and simultaneously embody Jesuit values. Their clinical rotations focus on veterans' care, clinical placements in VANCHCS in-patient and out-patient settings, and at the Shriners Hospital and Mercy San Juan. I was hoping the webinar might mention USF’s VANAP program, and I was interested in learning more about it. The webinar exceeded my expectations. It was an enlightening, eye-opening, and inspiring presentation for this non-VA-familiar nurse!
East Sacramento residents lay out frustrations over homelessness to mayor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tempers flared in a Saturday morning community meeting between Mayor Steinberg and a group of East Sacramento neighbors frustrated by the growing homelessness crisis. Gathering in McKinley Park, community members raised concerns about finding needles on the ground and growing tent encampments blocking sidewalks. Some raised...
Fox40
Sacramento sweets shop to close store after 25 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business. The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.
Sacramento City Unified will not extend the school year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District wrote a blog post Friday with information about students returning to class. Aside from the anticipation of kids going back to school, it was announced that the school year will not be extended to make up for lost time caused by the teacher strike. The […]
An 'explosion of ghost guns' appear on Sacramento's streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a drastic uptick in ghost guns flooding the streets of Sacramento. But it’s the hands these guns are ending up in which is most concerning to Sacramento Police. A gun shot is a sound that makes the community shiver, but this one is...
Shot in the head while saving a friend, UC Davis alumni still recovering
DAVIS — Former UC Davis star football player is slowly recovery after being shot in the head while trying to protect his friend."He is driven and determined to overcome any obstacle that he is facing," said Donna Martin, mother of Chris Martin.Sadly, one of those obstacles that Donna speaks of is the ability to speak."He is able to express his emotions whether it be sad or happy. His little half-smile that he does to let us know that 'Hey, I'm here. I'm still here."Chris was shot in the head while trying to defend a friend who was being robbed at...
Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"
ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Body found in RV after east Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned RV Friday afternoon. Police say officers were initially called to the area of Folsom Boulevard and Hornet Drive about a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found an RV fully...
KCRA.com
Boat returned to Sacramento man days after being stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has his boat back after it was stolen from a marina along the Sacramento River. Tom Hopkins said his boat was taken early Sunday morning from the marina on Garden Highway near Orchard Lane. It was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday.
