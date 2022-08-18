Read full article on original website
Secretary of State Reminds Drivers To Keep Roads Clean
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to keep the roads and highways clean. White says littering on the roadways can pose serious hazards to drivers. Under the Illinois Litter Control Act, a conviction for littering on a roadway results in a Class B misdemeanor with up to six months of jail time. White recommends drivers always carry a garbage bag their car to dispose of trash.
2022 Illinois State Fair Comes To An End
The 2022 Illinois State Fair is in the books. The fair wrapped up its 11-day run last night with a performance by Sammy Hagar. Disturbed played Saturday night.
