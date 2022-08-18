Read full article on original website
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To Offer
NKOTB Mixed Tape Tour Mohegan Sun Arena July, 2022Mohegan Sun / Instagram. When it comes to live music, fun, and entertainment what do you think of? Well, if you are thinking of Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena then you are correct. They are more than just a casino venue, with their top headlining concert performances and premier sporting events. This beautiful and spacious10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, which is located in Uncasville, Connecticut is considered a leader in the entertainment business.
Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday. First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy. With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the […]
ctbites.com
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival Comes to The Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in October
The people demand tacos, and on October 15th at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, they shall receive tacos. And also margaritas. Naturally. The 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival at The Amp is available to anyone with $15 and dream to eat tacos, drink margs, see live wrestling from Adrenaline, maybe get their face painted, have access to shop vendors, test their courage at the hot sauce expo, and possibly gain a championship of their own at the taco eating contest.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Classic cars cruise into Stamford for annual auto show
STAMFORD — Classic cars cruised into Columbus Park on Sunday. More than 150 vintage through early-’80s cars were on display on Main Street, featuring live music, outdoor dining, face painting, prizes and more. The Cruising Stamford automobile show, now in its second year, was presented by First Bank...
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
NewsTimes
Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
trumbulltimes.com
Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding Venue
Wedding in The Greenhouse at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in 2020Parlamer Photography. Are you looking for a unique and fun wedding venue this fall? Well, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo is your place. People are now using the states only zoo as a wedding venue! This 100 year old wildlife facility is located in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Beardsley Zoo is a state of the art, accredited zoo that is beloved by families in the community. It is located on a vast 52 spacious acres of land in Beardsley Park.
milfordmirror.com
Brass Mill Center to get axe throwing business
The Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury will soon be getting its first new tenant since the retail center was purchased by a Great Neck, N.Y. company in late April. Stacey Mendyka, the mall’s general manager, said DeadWood Axe Throwing will open next month. Mendyka said Kohan Retail Investment Group officials are in discussions with other possible tenants, but said she was unable to discuss any specifics at this point.
Our Lives: Klein Arts offers tuition free education program for Bridgeport students
The Klein Arts is a tuition free arts education program for middle and high school students in the Bridgeport area. News 12’s Gwen Edwards is joined by Tyler Ely, a participant in the program, to discuss what it has to offer.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
What Shoes Are In? Black, White, & On Clearance
Ronecia Caserta walked into EbLens looking for what most customers visiting the Whalley Avenue shoe store are eyeing these days: school-appropriate footwear that doesn’t break the bank. Caserta was one of a handful of customers browsing the shoe-filled walls of 60 Whalley Ave. midday on Monday, on the hunt...
NBC New York
Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria
Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
Register Citizen
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade a success
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Puerto Rican Parade and festival in Bushnell Park is back invigorating the streets of Hartford. Connecticut Institute for Community Development President Sammy Vega said it would be bigger than ever. “We have confirmed so far that more than 20 floats, so it’s going to be colorful. Music, culture, I’m excited,” […]
More than a game: Talented Bridgeport teen takes on chess champion
A Bridgeport teen who applies chess strategies to stay on the straight path got a rare chance to face off against one of the top players in the world Saturday.
Waterbury resident dies from Stratford crash
Police said a car driven by Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport crashed into a pickup driven by Jason Fonseca-Kennedy. He died today at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said charges are pending.
NewsTimes
Critics: CT’s first proposed Wegmans in Norwalk would make traffic worse in big box ‘dumping ground’
NORWALK — Many of those who have participated in the Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing for Wegmans welcome the grocery chain to the city — but say it should be located somewhere other than the proposed site. “For the record, I want our city to do...
