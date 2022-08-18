Read full article on original website
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286. Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07....
Moderna Whale Trades For August 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna. Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 53 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.
TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Benzinga
Viridian Chart Of The Week: Tracking The Rotation Of M&A Transactions By U.S. State
The Viridian Capital Advisors Regional Tracker provides actionable intelligence to investors and companies on the flow of capital raises and M&A activity by region. The graph shows the top ten state targets for M&A for the trailing twelve months ended 8/19/21 (green bars) compared to those same states in the prior year period (brown bars).
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
JD.com Shares Are Moving Higher After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why
JD.com Inc JD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. JD said second-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to RMB267.6 billion ($40 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $38.63 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Product revenues jumped 2.9% year-over-year, while service revenues increased by 21.9%.
AMC Preferred Equity (APE) Jumps As AMC Entertainment Stock Falls: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Tuesday, while AMC Preferred Equity Units APE surge — what's going on?. AMC declared a special dividend in the form of APE, or AMC Preferred Equity units at the beginning of the month. One APE was distributed for each share of AMC class A common stock outstanding at the close of business on Aug. 15.
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About DTE Energy
Analysts have provided the following ratings for DTE Energy DTE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for DTE Energy. The company has an average price target of $133.25 with a high of $141.00 and a low of $130.00.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Weekly Gains Dwarfed By This Soon-To-Be Rebranded Token
EOS (EOS) +13.8% $22.89 On April 29, 2018 -93.3%. Chiliz (CHZ) +7.65% $0.89 On March 13, 2021 -78.7%. The EOS Network Foundation announced recently that it had combined resources with partners such as Wax and UX Network to form a “coalition of blockchains.”. EOS will go through a rebranding...
How Is The Market Feeling About Vivakor?
Vivakor's (NASDAQ:VIVK) short percent of float has risen 241.18% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 62 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
P10: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from P10 PX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3 per share. On Friday, P10 will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Can a $4 Million Investment Save Secoo From Bankruptcy?
SHANGHAI — Despite recent bankruptcy filings, Chinese luxury retailer Secoo revealed it had found two new investors. The Nasdaq-listed company on Aug. 19 entered share purchase agreements with local private equity firms Beijing HCYK Corporation Management Partner and Timing Capital Limited. HCYK will purchase 3.75 million Class A ordinary...
Grocery Outlet Is 'Priced For Perfection' Analyst Says: Here's Why
Although Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO is a “long-tailed growth story” and trends are inflecting, the stock currently seems overvalued, according to Morgan Stanley. The Grocery Outlet Holding Analyst: Simeon Gutman downgraded the rating for the Emeryville, California-based company from Equal-Weight to Underweight. He also raised the price...
Preview: National Bank of Canada's Earnings
National Bank of Canada NTIOF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Bank of Canada will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34. National Bank of Canada bulls will hope to...
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Earnings Outlook For II-VI
II-VI IIVI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that II-VI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94. II-VI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
