Local woman raises money for an Accessible Kayak Launch at the Quemahoming Reservior
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An avid runner had to switch to a different sport after after a fall outside of her own home left her paralyzed. Shelly Kerchner is now sharing her love of that sport with others and hopes to bring it permanently to the Quemahoning Reservoir. She...
Somerset County Fair draws crowds for the 122nd year
Crowds gathered in Meyersdale for another day filled with agricultural wonders. Sunday's schedule included animal shows, a queen contest and a bake sale auction that benefits Steven Huffman, who suffered injuries after trying to save his goats from a serious barn fire. Normally admission costs 10 dollars at the gate...
Somerset County radio station operated by 'American Militia Association' goes full power
MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WJAC) — On a hill overlooking Salisbury, Robert Kluver is overseeing another broadcasting day on WHYU-FM 89.1, which has now gone full power from a military bunker below their more than 100-foot tall transmitter after nearly a decade as a low-powered station that he said only the "cows in the surrounding pastures" could hear.
'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator
Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
'Rare phenomenon:' inside look at Windber church struck by lightning on a Sunday
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of raindrops rolling off the roof of the Windber Church of the Nazarene, the rain poured right inside where parishioners used to sit and pray. That because a powerful lightning strike opened the ceiling up to the sky early Sunday morning. "We believe...
Staying alive: Hollidaysburg beats Mass. team to avoid elimination in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hollidaysburg lived to fight another day at the Little League World Series. Facing elimination, the team scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat the team from Middleboro, Mass. 7-5 Saturday night to advance in the Little League World Series. The team scored four runs...
Still alive! Hollidaysburg rolls past New York to avoid LLWS elimination
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are still alive in Williamsport after they rolled past the Metro Region team, from Massapequa, New York, by a score of 7-1 Monday. Hollidaysburg's Chase Link had a massive day at the plate, driving in five of the Tigers' seven runs, which...
Hollidaysburg LLWS game postponed to Monday due to severe weather and MLB game
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WJAC) — Hollidaysburg will have to wait another day to see if their Little League team will stay alive in the Little League World Series. The game scheduled against Massapequa, N.Y. Sunday afternoon on ABC was postponed after games were halted prior to the start of the Hollidaysburg game as severe weather rolled through.
