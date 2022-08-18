ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Somerset County Fair draws crowds for the 122nd year

Crowds gathered in Meyersdale for another day filled with agricultural wonders. Sunday's schedule included animal shows, a queen contest and a bake sale auction that benefits Steven Huffman, who suffered injuries after trying to save his goats from a serious barn fire. Normally admission costs 10 dollars at the gate...
MEYERSDALE, PA
WJAC TV

Somerset County radio station operated by 'American Militia Association' goes full power

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (WJAC) — On a hill overlooking Salisbury, Robert Kluver is overseeing another broadcasting day on WHYU-FM 89.1, which has now gone full power from a military bunker below their more than 100-foot tall transmitter after nearly a decade as a low-powered station that he said only the "cows in the surrounding pastures" could hear.
WJAC TV

'Iconic' B-29 Tavern demolished in Brownstown, borough officials confirm

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Brownstown Borough officials announced Monday that the "iconic" B-29 Tavern, located along Habicht Street, was demolished. "The restaurant was once considered the 'go to' place for dining and evening entertainment in Johnstown's West End," officials said in a statement. Authorities say the building was...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Indiana, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Cambria County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bedford, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
Cambria County, PA
Society
WJAC TV

Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator

Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
WJAC TV

'Rare phenomenon:' inside look at Windber church struck by lightning on a Sunday

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of raindrops rolling off the roof of the Windber Church of the Nazarene, the rain poured right inside where parishioners used to sit and pray. That because a powerful lightning strike opened the ceiling up to the sky early Sunday morning. "We believe...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kane

Comments / 0

Community Policy