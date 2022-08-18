Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika Bowling
Related
Gibraltar Expands Residential Building Capabilities Via Acquisition Of Quality Aluminum Products
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK has acquired Quality Aluminum Products (QAP), a manufacturer of residential building products, for $54 million in cash. QAP manufactures aluminum and steel products and serves wholesale markets in the Midwest, Northeast, and South. For the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2022, QAP recorded revenue of $93 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Benzinga
Viridian Chart Of The Week: Tracking The Rotation Of M&A Transactions By U.S. State
The Viridian Capital Advisors Regional Tracker provides actionable intelligence to investors and companies on the flow of capital raises and M&A activity by region. The graph shows the top ten state targets for M&A for the trailing twelve months ended 8/19/21 (green bars) compared to those same states in the prior year period (brown bars).
Cannabis ETF Makes Bold Bet On Legalization, Reversing Stance On U.S. Marijuana Assets
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, an exchange-traded fund specializing mainly in Canadian cannabis companies and ancillary marijuana businesses, will begin to include U.S.-based marijuana multistate operators. “We are excited to offer our investors exposure to the global cannabis industry through MJ, the world’s largest global cannabis fund. ETFMG is proud...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume
ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
Irondale At Wharton Project Predemolition Work Starts
With predemolition work on Ironton at Wharton starting this week, Diversified Properties LLC is a step closer to delivering 60 new condominiums to Morris County, New Jersey. Diversified Properties paid $2.25 million for the property in a deal that closed last week. The project cost per unit to develop the property is $325,000, bringing the total cost of the development to $19.5 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
The Venture Capital Firm Behind Big Tech Wants to Break Big Tech's Monopoly
Venture capital group Andreessen Horowitz zeroed on crypto to destroy the excessive concentration of Big Tech power that the firm was instrumental in creating, the Financial Times reports. Chris Dixon, the founder of Andreessen's crypto arm, said the internet had led to power concentration among a handful of companies, including...
Amgen Touts Positive Data From Soliris-Based Biosimilar For Rare Blood Disorder
PNH is a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of red blood cells, blood clots, and impaired bone marrow function. Soliris was a centerpiece for Alexion's $39 billion takeover by AstraZeneca Plc AZN. The study demonstrated no clinically meaningful differences between ABP 959 and Soliris based on the control...
Greenrose Holding's Q2 Revenue Grows 40%, Here Are The Details
The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. GNRS GNRSW released financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue, net of discounts increased 40% to $9.2 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenue primarily reflects incremental revenue contributions from True...
7 Analysts On Palo Alto Networks And Its Journey To Reach A $100B Market Cap
Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s PANW stock climbed Monday after the Santa Clara, California-based company reported strong quarterly earnings and announced a 3-for-1 stock split. Analyst Michael Turits reiterated an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $630 to $680. Palo Alto Networks reported strong billings for the quarter,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Dividend Stocks The Activist Investor Behind Disney Has Also Been Buying
Activist investor Dan Loeb is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of hedge fund Third Point Management, which has recently opened a stake in The Walt Disney Company DIS of 1,000,000 shares. Besides acquiring growth stocks, Third Point Management is also diversified in defensive positions that provide everyday necessities and...
Justin Sun Claims USDD Is Safer Than Terra's Failed UST Stablecoin, But Risks Remain
What happened: The USDD stablecoin USDD/USD, which is backed by Tron TRX/USD, has received criticism due to its algorithmic peg to the dollar. Comparisons between Tron’s USDD and Terra’s UST have become prevalent, but TRON founder Justin Sun cleared the air about this comparison in an interview with CoinGecko.
Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco Sangria Chosen By 7-Eleven's Brands With Heart Campaign
7-Eleven Inc.'s Brands with Heart event is returning for the fourth time. The program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter one of the leading retail channels in the country and introduce their products to 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® customers throughout the U.S. Competition is stiff, and only a few emerging brands are selected.
Sorrento Shares Pop After Interim Data From Lung Cancer Trial
Abivertinib selectively inhibits EGFR-activating and resistant mutation with nearly 300-fold greater potency than wild-type EGFR. In these Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed preliminary data, Abivertinib showed significant treatment benefits in 209 response evaluable, heavily treated NSCLC patients with an ORR of 56.5%. A significant CR rate was seen with Abivertinib (5.3%)...
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring
NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Society Pass Looks To Be Tapping Into Singapore's Growing E-Commerce Industry With Its Latest Acquisition
Singapore is considered a great safe haven for businesses. For over a decade, the country has been among the most crucial financial and business hubs of Southeast Asia, drawing in entrepreneurs from across the continent and around the world. Singapore is known as the go-to destination for multinational corporations because...
Xfinity Mobile's Price Cut Is A Positive For Comcast Versus Premium Providers Verizon, AT&T, Analyst Says
Comcast Corp's CMCSA Xfinity Mobile slashed the pricing of its Mobile plans to $45 for one line, $30 per line for two to four lines, and just $20 per additional line after that. The new pricing follows Charter Communications, Inc's CHTR price cut declared in October 2021. Verizon Communications Inc...
Delta Air Lines Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0