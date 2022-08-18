ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibraltar Expands Residential Building Capabilities Via Acquisition Of Quality Aluminum Products

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK has acquired Quality Aluminum Products (QAP), a manufacturer of residential building products, for $54 million in cash. QAP manufactures aluminum and steel products and serves wholesale markets in the Midwest, Northeast, and South. For the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2022, QAP recorded revenue of $93 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million.
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Viridian Chart Of The Week: Tracking The Rotation Of M&A Transactions By U.S. State

The Viridian Capital Advisors Regional Tracker provides actionable intelligence to investors and companies on the flow of capital raises and M&A activity by region. The graph shows the top ten state targets for M&A for the trailing twelve months ended 8/19/21 (green bars) compared to those same states in the prior year period (brown bars).
MARKETS
Crypto IRA iTrustCapital Now Allows Investors To Stake Crypto As Part of Its Retirement Account, Surpasses $6 Billion In Volume

ITrustCapital Crypto IRA Surpassed $6 Billion In Transaction Volume This August. The IRA Now Offers DOT Staking And Plans To Continue Adding Staking Support For Digital Assets. Investment retirement account platform iTrustCapital recently surpassed $6 billion in total transaction volume in August, and the platform has plans to expand its...
MARKETS
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
TECHNOLOGY
Irondale At Wharton Project Predemolition Work Starts

With predemolition work on Ironton at Wharton starting this week, Diversified Properties LLC is a step closer to delivering 60 new condominiums to Morris County, New Jersey. Diversified Properties paid $2.25 million for the property in a deal that closed last week. The project cost per unit to develop the property is $325,000, bringing the total cost of the development to $19.5 million.
WHARTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Venture Capital Firm Behind Big Tech Wants to Break Big Tech's Monopoly

Venture capital group Andreessen Horowitz zeroed on crypto to destroy the excessive concentration of Big Tech power that the firm was instrumental in creating, the Financial Times reports. Chris Dixon, the founder of Andreessen's crypto arm, said the internet had led to power concentration among a handful of companies, including...
Greenrose Holding's Q2 Revenue Grows 40%, Here Are The Details

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. GNRS GNRSW released financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue, net of discounts increased 40% to $9.2 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenue primarily reflects incremental revenue contributions from True...
7 Analysts On Palo Alto Networks And Its Journey To Reach A $100B Market Cap

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s PANW stock climbed Monday after the Santa Clara, California-based company reported strong quarterly earnings and announced a 3-for-1 stock split. Analyst Michael Turits reiterated an Overweight rating, while raising the price target from $630 to $680. Palo Alto Networks reported strong billings for the quarter,...
STOCKS
2 Dividend Stocks The Activist Investor Behind Disney Has Also Been Buying

Activist investor Dan Loeb is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of hedge fund Third Point Management, which has recently opened a stake in The Walt Disney Company DIS of 1,000,000 shares. Besides acquiring growth stocks, Third Point Management is also diversified in defensive positions that provide everyday necessities and...
Sorrento Shares Pop After Interim Data From Lung Cancer Trial

Abivertinib selectively inhibits EGFR-activating and resistant mutation with nearly 300-fold greater potency than wild-type EGFR. In these Independent Review Committee (IRC)-assessed preliminary data, Abivertinib showed significant treatment benefits in 209 response evaluable, heavily treated NSCLC patients with an ORR of 56.5%. A significant CR rate was seen with Abivertinib (5.3%)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
STOCKS
Delta Air Lines Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY
