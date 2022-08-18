Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina Howell
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
Related
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
3 surprise cuts the Steelers could make by Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a tumultuous offseason, in which they lost future Hall-of-Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger. It’s time to turn the page. Pittsburgh opens their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The defending AFC Champion Bengals will be a tough out this year. But before the Steelers can even think about their season-opener, some tough decisions lie ahead.
Fortnite introduces Patrick Mahomes skin
With the addition of a Patrick Mahomes skin in Fortnite, good news is that you can now rack up eliminations as your favorite QB. It makes sense that Patrick Mahomes would turn his attention to the digital world, because he’s basically conquered everything else—from professional sports team ownership to Whataburger dominance. It feels like if you just randomly name something, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns it—including the Broncos.
Packers won’t play starters vs. Chiefs in final preseason game
After going back and forth on whether to play the starters in the final preseason game, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has decided against it. Playing starters in the preseason comes with a risk-reward. Getting reps can help preparations for the regular season, but there’s always an injury risk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
NFL・
Enormous week for these 5 Dallas Cowboys players
With only one more Dallas Cowboys preseason game to go, many of the roster decisions have been made at The Star. While it remains to be seen which starters, if any, will play on Friday, there will still be roster spots to be won and things to watch for. Barring...
NFL・
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Two Favorites, a Total and Underdog Prepared to Cash)
Braves (-265) vs Pirates/Under 8.0 (-135) Max Fried hasn't allowed more than three runs in 10 consecutive starts and held the Pirates to one run over six strong innings already this year. The Atlanta Braves have seven consecutive wins as road favorites. Sitting just three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, Atlanta has a golden opportunity to make up ground against a pitiful Pittsburgh Pirates team.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0