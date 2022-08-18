ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Authorities searching for missing Martinsburg woman

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Blair County are searching for a missing Martinsburg woman. Authorities say 21-year-old Kimberly Iris Meyers last made contact with her family on Saturday, Aug. 20. Meyers described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. Police...
MARTINSBURG, PA
Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator

Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
PSU students' return brings heavy traffic to State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — After summer break, Penn State University students — new and current — are moving back in. Since last week, cars and moving trucks have flooded the streets of State College. All these vehicles — on top of the road closures and lane restrictions — have brought traffic to a standstill.
