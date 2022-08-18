Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Authorities searching for missing Martinsburg woman
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Blair County are searching for a missing Martinsburg woman. Authorities say 21-year-old Kimberly Iris Meyers last made contact with her family on Saturday, Aug. 20. Meyers described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 250 pounds. Police...
WJAC TV
Altoona firefighters train with flash-over simulator
Firefighters in Altoona underwent special training Friday involving a flash-over simulator. A flash-over occurs when every item in a room rapidly ignites, with temperatures reaching well over 1,300 degrees. This was the first time the simulator, which came from the State Fire Academy in Lewistown, has been in Altoona thanks...
WJAC TV
PSU students' return brings heavy traffic to State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — After summer break, Penn State University students — new and current — are moving back in. Since last week, cars and moving trucks have flooded the streets of State College. All these vehicles — on top of the road closures and lane restrictions — have brought traffic to a standstill.
WJAC TV
Staying alive: Hollidaysburg beats Mass. team to avoid elimination in LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hollidaysburg lived to fight another day at the Little League World Series. Facing elimination, the team scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat the team from Middleboro, Mass. 7-5 Saturday night to advance in the Little League World Series. The team scored four runs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg LLWS game postponed to Monday due to severe weather and MLB game
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WJAC) — Hollidaysburg will have to wait another day to see if their Little League team will stay alive in the Little League World Series. The game scheduled against Massapequa, N.Y. Sunday afternoon on ABC was postponed after games were halted prior to the start of the Hollidaysburg game as severe weather rolled through.
WJAC TV
Still alive! Hollidaysburg rolls past New York to avoid LLWS elimination
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are still alive in Williamsport after they rolled past the Metro Region team, from Massapequa, New York, by a score of 7-1 Monday. Hollidaysburg's Chase Link had a massive day at the plate, driving in five of the Tigers' seven runs, which...
Comments / 0