WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WJAC) — Hollidaysburg will have to wait another day to see if their Little League team will stay alive in the Little League World Series. The game scheduled against Massapequa, N.Y. Sunday afternoon on ABC was postponed after games were halted prior to the start of the Hollidaysburg game as severe weather rolled through.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO