Kansas Gas Service rate hike update
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State regulators say they have a better idea of how much extra Kansas Gas Service customers may have to pay after the historic cold outbreak of February 2021. In February of this year, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a plan for Kansas Gas Service to recoup $366 million. The company […]
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Of rain crows and sundogs
During a hot, dry spell a few years back, a friend told me she’d been hearing the call of a “rain crow” and asked me if I knew what kind of bird it was. She also said she had been seeing “sundogs” in the evening and that they were both supposedly predictors of rain. Now I remember someone’s grandpa talking about a rain crow when I was a kid, or storm crow as he called it, and I knew absolutely zero about sundogs, but given their supposed rain prediction powers, I delved deeper.
WIBW
FEMA records show Kansas COVID victims received $25 million funeral funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released how much money has been granted so far to reimburse funeral expenses for COVID-19 victims. In the state of Kansas, nearly 5,000 applications had been submitted, with nearly 4,000 awards granted, equaling about $25 million dollars approved for funeral expenses. The average benefit of the program was around $6,500 dollars per victim.
KWCH.com
Storms will depart from Kansas into Saturday morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front continues to move through the area, scattered storms will remain a possibility for the area, but threats of severe weather remain very low. Temperatures are also not expected to cool much into the weekend, as much of the area will see highs in the 80s.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
Why you will soon see more troopers on Kansas roads
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new campaign by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) aimed at decreasing the number of impaired drivers on Kansas roads will have more troopers on the roads this summer. The KHP is joining local and state law enforcement in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. […]
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County completes recount of votes on August 2nd ballot question
Sedgwick County has confirmed its results of a recount of votes from the August 2nd primary election on a ballot question dealing with abortion access. The results of the recount confirmed the rejection by Kansas voters of the proposed amendment, which would have removed abortion rights from the state constitution. The recount ended with eight additional yes votes and 49 fewer no votes, but the proposal was rejected statewide by 59 to 41 percent, a margin of about 165,000 votes.
krcgtv.com
Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
Sedgwick County misses deadline for finalizing Kansas abortion recount results
“Proofreading our results, I found some things that I just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with and I wanted to make sure and get it right.”
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees
The Kansas Humane Society reports they are still at their maximum capacity. In an effort to free up shelter space, adoption fees for many adult dogs have been reduced. They are also running a “Better Together” event, where two kittens can be adopted for the fee of only one.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
KWCH.com
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities effective immediately...
