Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice
Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023
Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
Covid-19 Rules Eased for Students in New York State
Students in New York state no longer will be required to take a Covid-19 test if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Under relaxed Covid guidelines, random testing won't be mandated for school districts across the state. Districts would have the option to administer Covid testing in conjunction with athletic programs.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Broome-Tioga BOCES to Use State Funds to Develop Trades Facility
A new training complex will be developed at the Broome-Tioga BOCES main campus in the town of Dickinson. $1.3 million in state funding has been approved for the trades facility that is planned at the Glenwood Road site. New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie visited the BOCES campus Monday...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
New York Lists Amusement Ride Owners and Inspections
As county fairs continue to offer exhibits, games and thrill rides, the New York State Department of Labor says it has a listing of events that have been inspected for ride safety and the businesses that own them. The Department of Labor inspects rides as they are brought into a...
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
How Does New York And Pennsylvania Rate For Most Spoiled Dogs?
Some people love to do this or think it's cute. Some people think it's not a thing that should be done. The subject? Dressing up your pet. The only time my wife and I dressed up our dogs was for a fun event during a Greyhound get-together. We have been adopting Greyhounds for a couple of decades.
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
Alarming Number of Upstate New York Parents Report Their Child Has Accidently Eaten Edibles
Marijuana edibles may be legal in the state of New York, but if you're someone who consumes them and you have children and teens, please do whatever you can to keep them hidden very far away and ideally, in a medication lockbox. The Upstate New York Poison Control Center issued...
New York Governor Hochul Toughens Up Laws On Toy Guns
Little kids have been playing with toy guns since they were first manufactured by toy companies and even before then by shaping objects like sticks into guns to play cowboys or train robbers or whatever else their little minds could conjure. Playing with toy guns in New York is going...
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
New Yorkers Will Have To Spend an Extra $168 on Back to School This Year
If you've already been pinching your pennies because the cost of literally everything has gone up, then you know how painful the thought of back to school shopping is right now. It won't come as a surprise that back to school shopping is going to be more expensive this year...
New York Suggests Ways Parents Can Protect Their Children’s Identity and Privacy at School
The back to school creep is on and parents are already considering school schedules, bus routes, back to school supplies that need to be bought, sports schedules, and more. However, how many parents are thinking about how to protect their children from scams and safety issues?. According to New York's...
Popular Fast Food Chain May Be Linked to Multistate E. Coli Outbreak
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), authorities are actively monitoring a multistate outbreak of E. coli which has led to hospitalizations and even kidney failure in some people. To date, 37 people have reported severe illness due to an outbreak strain of E. coli 0157 in Indiana (one...
