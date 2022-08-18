ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023

Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Covid-19 Rules Eased for Students in New York State

Students in New York state no longer will be required to take a Covid-19 test if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Under relaxed Covid guidelines, random testing won't be mandated for school districts across the state. Districts would have the option to administer Covid testing in conjunction with athletic programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Whale 99.1 FM

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#New York Wine#Catskill Mountains#Long Island#Winery#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#Central New York#The Upstate New York
The Whale 99.1 FM

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State

The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
INCOME TAX
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy