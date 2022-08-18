Read full article on original website
Related
How BP, ConocoPhillips Could Benefit From Upcoming Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Closure
Russia’s state-owned multinational energy corporation announced another maintenance closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, following a reduction in natural gas volume over the past few weeks, as the pipeline is currently operating at 20% of the contractual volume, per CNBC. What Happened: The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will...
Intel, Languishing At 5 Year Lows, Inks $30B Expansion Deal With Brookfield
Intel Corp INTC and Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for the U.S. chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona. Brookfield's infrastructure affiliate will invest up to $15 billion for a 49% stake in the expansion project. At the same time, Intel will retain...
Irondale At Wharton Project Predemolition Work Starts
With predemolition work on Ironton at Wharton starting this week, Diversified Properties LLC is a step closer to delivering 60 new condominiums to Morris County, New Jersey. Diversified Properties paid $2.25 million for the property in a deal that closed last week. The project cost per unit to develop the property is $325,000, bringing the total cost of the development to $19.5 million.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0