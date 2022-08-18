ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale At Wharton Project Predemolition Work Starts

With predemolition work on Ironton at Wharton starting this week, Diversified Properties LLC is a step closer to delivering 60 new condominiums to Morris County, New Jersey. Diversified Properties paid $2.25 million for the property in a deal that closed last week. The project cost per unit to develop the property is $325,000, bringing the total cost of the development to $19.5 million.
