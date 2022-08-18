ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Police said the woman is from Winston-Salem. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#House Fire#Accident#Rockingham Co
High Point shooting sparks investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting on Garden Club Street in High Point Monday. Investigators said the shooting happened after 1 p.m. Police found Terrance Parms, 32 of High Point dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators have a suspect in custody. If you have...
HIGH POINT, NC
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store at gunpoint Sunday night in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge. Deputies said the suspect walked in...
Lexington man arrested by US Marshals in Texas

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Lexington man who led officers on a chase on August 8 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. Lexington police said officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by D'won Nicholas Still on Cotton Grove Road earlier this month. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation of soliciting to commit murder.
LEXINGTON, NC
Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — Loved ones said goodbye to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Friday. Hundreds came to his funeral in Raleigh. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Among the mourners, several Triad law enforcement members showed their support for the department. Forsyth, Rockingham...
Two men arrested in connection to Wake County deputy's death

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that two people face charges in the death of Deputy Ned Byrd. Now, we're learning the case has ties to the Triad. Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, was arrested in Burke County on Wednesday. He's being held in the Forsyth County...
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
Inmate found dead in a cell in Alamance Co., sheriff says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell in Alamance County Thursday morning, according to deputies. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said detention officers were doing routine checks around the facility when an inmate asked to speak to someone. That's when officers unlocked the...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Greensboro, NC
