Winston-Salem man pours gasoline on mother, sets her on fire, killing her
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem is accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her, according to Winston-Salem police. James Parker is facing charges in the death of his mother Joanna Parker. Investigators said they responded to Lyons Street before 11 a.m. Monday. Officers found Joanna...
Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Police said the woman is from Winston-Salem. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
Back-to-School Rally | Heads Up Barbers vs. the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office and firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Heads Up barbershop Sunday for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally. They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum, located on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 20-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 20-year-old man. A silver alert has been issued for Brandon Denard Crosby. According to investigators, Crosby was last seen on Burton Street around 4 a.m. last Thursday. Police describe him as 5 feet and 9 inches tall with medium length...
High Point shooting sparks investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has died following a shooting on Garden Club Street in High Point Monday. Investigators said the shooting happened after 1 p.m. Police found Terrance Parms, 32 of High Point dead with a gunshot wound. Investigators have a suspect in custody. If you have...
72-year-old man killed while crossing the street in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on South University Parkway near East Green Drive a little after 9 p.m. Sunday. As fire crews and EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered that the driver...
17-year-old shot, killed by Greensboro police officer during traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an officer shot and killed a 17-year-old driver during a traffic stop Sunday night. It happened in the 4900 block of W. Market Street around 9 p.m. in a shopping plaza parking lot. Police said two other passengers were in the car -- a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
Drive by shooting leaves one injured on Willoughby Dr. in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot during a drive by in Kernersville Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Willoughby Drive. When they arrived, they found a person inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for the person responsible for robbing a store at gunpoint Sunday night in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Dollar General on 4448 NC-22 South in Coleridge. Deputies said the suspect walked in...
Guilford County Sheriff addresses mold concerns in detention center
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Mold was found in inmate housing areas of the Guilford County Detention Center in early August, according to a press release from Sheriff Danny Rogers. The mold was discovered on the 3rd, 5th, and 7th levels of the jail. Sheriff Rogers also said they took...
Lexington man arrested by US Marshals in Texas
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police said a Lexington man who led officers on a chase on August 8 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. Lexington police said officers tried to pull over a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by D'won Nicholas Still on Cotton Grove Road earlier this month. Police said the traffic stop was in connection to an ongoing investigation of soliciting to commit murder.
Person seriously injured after shooting on Baker Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Greensboro police said it happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Baker Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS took the victim to...
Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — Loved ones said goodbye to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Friday. Hundreds came to his funeral in Raleigh. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Among the mourners, several Triad law enforcement members showed their support for the department. Forsyth, Rockingham...
29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to...
Greensboro woman's killer arrested, charged with first-degree murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July. Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker. Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house...
Two men arrested in connection to Wake County deputy's death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that two people face charges in the death of Deputy Ned Byrd. Now, we're learning the case has ties to the Triad. Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, was arrested in Burke County on Wednesday. He's being held in the Forsyth County...
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
Inmate found dead in a cell in Alamance Co., sheriff says
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell in Alamance County Thursday morning, according to deputies. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said detention officers were doing routine checks around the facility when an inmate asked to speak to someone. That's when officers unlocked the...
Teens arrested in connection to shooting of juvenile in passenger seat in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting of a juvenile Thursday. Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, and Raequan Dante Brooks, 19, were charged for shooting a juvenile while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in Winston-Salem. Police said this shooting appears to have...
