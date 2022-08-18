ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fall registration for drivers education courses opens Aug. 23 in Volusia

Registration for the fall semester Driver’s Education program will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the Volusia County School’s Drivers Education website at https://www.vcsedu.org/drivers-education. There is a support document with the needed questions you will need to answer when you register online. Any student residing in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman struck, killed by lightning at Winter Springs park identified by police

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Florida police identified on Friday the mom who was struck and killed by lightning at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs, and her 10-year-old daughter, who was also struck and expected to survive. Watch the press conference above. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter,...
westorlandonews.com

85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida

In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.

