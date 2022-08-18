Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking Traveler
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fall registration for drivers education courses opens Aug. 23 in Volusia
Registration for the fall semester Driver’s Education program will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on the Volusia County School’s Drivers Education website at https://www.vcsedu.org/drivers-education. There is a support document with the needed questions you will need to answer when you register online. Any student residing in...
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
VIDEO: Four injured in boat explosion at Florida marina
Security camera footage captured the moment a boat exploded and caught fire at a Florida marina, leaving four people injured.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
Man killed in Brevard County shooting, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed after being shot in Brevard County Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue in Mims after a person had been shot, according to a news release. A man was found on scene...
click orlando
VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
mynews13.com
New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
click orlando
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking I-95 south near New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County has the southbound lanes of the road blocked Monday night, traffic camera video shows. The crash occurred on I-95 south of Taylor Road/Dunlawton Avenue Monday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, residents of Central Florida city mourn mother killed by lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm. Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old was...
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman struck, killed by lightning at Winter Springs park identified by police
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Florida police identified on Friday the mom who was struck and killed by lightning at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs, and her 10-year-old daughter, who was also struck and expected to survive. Watch the press conference above. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter,...
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
westorlandonews.com
85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida
In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
