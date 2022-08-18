ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Braves: 3 possible solutions to Marcell Ozuna saga

There are only three ways the Marcell Ozuna run with the Atlanta Braves turns out in the end. With Marcell Ozuna being the elephant in the clubhouse for the Atlanta Braves, there are only three ways for this experiment gone wrong to end for the defending World Series champions. The...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Two Favorites, a Total and Underdog Prepared to Cash)

Braves (-265) vs Pirates/Under 8.0 (-135) Max Fried hasn't allowed more than three runs in 10 consecutive starts and held the Pirates to one run over six strong innings already this year. The Atlanta Braves have seven consecutive wins as road favorites. Sitting just three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, Atlanta has a golden opportunity to make up ground against a pitiful Pittsburgh Pirates team.
GAMBLING
