New machine aims to engage the campus community in efforts to increase recycling and waste diversion Twitter. This August, recycling was taken to the next level at Lafayette College with the installation of an Atlas Reverse Vending Machine in the Farinon Student Center atrium. The reverse vending machine was installed in partnership between Lafayette’s Office of Sustainability, Bon Appetit, and ABARTA Coca-Cola, a Coca-Cola distributor that sponsored the project. The machine accepts plastic bottles and aluminum cans, and it is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

4 HOURS AGO