WME has elevated Lucy Dickins to global head of contemporary music and touring, where she will steer the respective departments across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. Dickins, who recently re-located to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London, joined the agency in 2019 from ITB (International Talent Booking). Since her arrival, she has helped bring in new clients including Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME represent globally. “Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters,” said Lloyd Braun, chairman of WME and president...
Netflix is bringing “Heads Up!”, the charades game that originated on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, into the Upside Down — and into the worlds of the streamer’s other original shows. The streamer is launching an exclusive version of the “Heads Up!” mobile game that will include 28 new decks from top Netflix series including “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “Shadow and Bone,” “Bridgerton” and “Selling Sunset” as well as entertainment-themed decks in categories like rom-coms and true crime. Netflix launched its version of “Heads Up!” on Tuesday. Netflix’s edition of the game is available in English and 13 additional languages on Android...
