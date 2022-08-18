ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday.

Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted.

A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday incident was recovered along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He is currently charged with 1 count of Reckless Conduct, one count of Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), and one count of Possession of a Drug Related Object.

George was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending bond. Detectives are

actively working to identify other involved parties.

The incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University. According to the police, one person was hurt, treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

