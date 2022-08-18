ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

LSU starting QB decision ‘is going to happen pretty quickly’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since training camp kicked off over two weeks ago, head coach Brian Kelly has been asked the same question after each practice. Is there a starting quarterback yet? This past Saturday, Kelly alluded to a decision is near. “It’s pretty clear that it’s Nussmeier and it’s...
ESPN Lafayette

New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season

Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
lsu.edu

New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America

BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
225batonrouge.com

Waffle House buys property near LSU campus

An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
brproud.com

Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
WAFB

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
brproud.com

Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
WAFB

African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
