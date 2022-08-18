Read full article on original website
Kim Mulkey's Next Weapon, Mikaylah Williams, Dominating the Summer
No. 1 player in the 2023 class, and LSU commit, living up to the hype while showcasing versatility at numerous events
LSU starting QB decision ‘is going to happen pretty quickly’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since training camp kicked off over two weeks ago, head coach Brian Kelly has been asked the same question after each practice. Is there a starting quarterback yet? This past Saturday, Kelly alluded to a decision is near. “It’s pretty clear that it’s Nussmeier and it’s...
New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season
Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
Destrehan standout Jai Eugene Jr. commits to Tulane
The Tulane 2023 recruiting class received a boost Sunday afternoon with Destrehan standout Jai Eugene Jr. announcing his commitment to the Green Wave.
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with 4 star recruit and LSU football commit Khai Prean on the recruiting process, what he can bring to the Tigers, his relationship with Brian Kelly, the LSU coaching staff, and the 2023 recruiting class. #KeepKhaiHome.
Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis gives back to the community
As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community. The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis […]
STUDY: Carbon dating shows LSU mounds oldest structures in North America
The two large, grassy mounds that are about 20 feet tall, on LSU’s campus, are among the more than 800 man-made, hill-like mounds in Louisiana, built by ancient indigenous people.
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
Waffle House buys property near LSU campus
An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
‘This is all politics’: How a little-known board became Baton Rouge's police reform battleground
For Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the road to overhauling a force reeling from the shooting of Alton Sterling four years ago has led time and again to an obscure city board that plays a crucial role in how and whether officers get disciplined. The five-member Baton Rouge Municipal...
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a reported armed robbery outside an LSU dorm overnight. LSU police said the incident happened on South Campus Drive near Highland Road overnight. Photos posted to social media show a police presence and crime scene tape set up right outside East and...
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
Run, drink, run: False River Beer Mile registration opens
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Four beers in four laps. Registration has opened for the False River Beer Mile happening on Oct. 15. Beers will be given out at the starting line and can’t be consumed before the race. Before each lap, runners will drink a 12oz beer within the 10-meter drinking zone.
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
