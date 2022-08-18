Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte Unlimited
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene Heslop
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte Unlimited
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Commanders place Chase Young on Reserve/PUP in flurry of roster moves
The Washington Commanders‘ first wave of roster “cuts” was extremely complicated. When the dust settled, they placed two players, including Sammis Reyes, on injured reserve, and released three players, including former draft pick Troy Apke. This week, the Commanders again had to trim their roster by five...
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Packers won’t play starters vs. Chiefs in final preseason game
After going back and forth on whether to play the starters in the final preseason game, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has decided against it. Playing starters in the preseason comes with a risk-reward. Getting reps can help preparations for the regular season, but there’s always an injury risk.
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Fortnite introduces Patrick Mahomes skin
With the addition of a Patrick Mahomes skin in Fortnite, good news is that you can now rack up eliminations as your favorite QB. It makes sense that Patrick Mahomes would turn his attention to the digital world, because he’s basically conquered everything else—from professional sports team ownership to Whataburger dominance. It feels like if you just randomly name something, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns it—including the Broncos.
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
Nick Saban contract details: Rich get richer at Alabama
Nick Saban is not done being the Alabama football head coach after signing his next extension. No, longtime Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is not ready to retire just yet, so quit asking!. Saban received a one-year extension and a bump in pay after the University of Alabama board...
