ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders News

All off-season long fans have been daydreaming about Tom Brady in a Miami Dolphins uniform; how about the Raiders?. During an appearance on The Gronks Saturday night, UFC commissioner Dana White told viewers that he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Vegas to play for the Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Announce Veteran WR Is Done For The Season

The New York Giants made a plethora of roster moves this Friday, which includes placing wide receiver Robert Foster on injured reserve. Foster, who spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Since entering the league in 2018, Foster has 32...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#England#American Football#The New York Giants
Larry Brown Sports

QB Tom Brady infamously insulted has been revealed

Tom Brady infamously insulted a quarterback during a TV appearance last year, and now we know beyond a shadow of a doubt to whom he was referring. Last year, Brady was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO talk show “The Shop.” During his appearance, Brady talked about his free agency experience in 2020 that culminated with him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans

Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
19K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy