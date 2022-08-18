Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.

