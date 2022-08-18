Read full article on original website
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers
A creative theory has emerged regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from Bucs' training camp.
Reporter reveals Ravens’ latest contract offer to Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been seeking a contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens for a while now, and the Ravens’ reported recent offer may be a good sign that a deal between the two sides will eventually be reached. During FOX’s pregame show prior to Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Baltimore Ravens preseason...
Reported reason for Tom Brady’s training camp hiatus revealed
Tom Brady is set to return to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, and the NFL world is still wondering why the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an unprecedented leave of absence. The most obvious reason may be the correct one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network...
Patrick Mahomes Trade? Did Washington Commanders Really Call Chiefs This Offseason?
The headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs''? Tap the brakes.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Raiders News
All off-season long fans have been daydreaming about Tom Brady in a Miami Dolphins uniform; how about the Raiders?. During an appearance on The Gronks Saturday night, UFC commissioner Dana White told viewers that he had a deal put together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Vegas to play for the Raiders.
Giants Announce Veteran WR Is Done For The Season
The New York Giants made a plethora of roster moves this Friday, which includes placing wide receiver Robert Foster on injured reserve. Foster, who spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Since entering the league in 2018, Foster has 32...
Bill Belichick Has 3-Word Explanation For Patriots Wide Receiver's Surprise Absence
Kendrick Bourne didn't suit up for the New England Patriots on Friday night, leading to a ton of speculation about his future with the team. During his postgame press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked why Bourne didn't suit up against the Carolina Panthers. His response wasn't very helpful.
Lamar Jackson has been offered more than Kyler Murray, but Deshaun Watson’s contract complicates discussions
The Baltimore Ravens would love to get their franchise quarterback and former league MVP Lamar Jackson signed to a contract
QB Tom Brady infamously insulted has been revealed
Tom Brady infamously insulted a quarterback during a TV appearance last year, and now we know beyond a shadow of a doubt to whom he was referring. Last year, Brady was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO talk show “The Shop.” During his appearance, Brady talked about his free agency experience in 2020 that culminated with him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Which Patriots Undrafted Free Agent Has Caught Bill Belichick's Eye?
College journeyman Brenden Schooler has impressed in the secondary and on special teams in New England's first two preseason games.
Saints punter received questionable NFL drug test after big game
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin had about as good a game as a punter can have in Friday’s preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers. So good, in fact, that it apparently attracted the notice of the NFL’s drug testers. Gillikin, entering his second year as the...
Colts owner has another harsh comment about Carson Wentz
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay clearly regrets that the team traded for Carson Wentz last year, and he still is not ready to pass up an opportunity to express that. Irsay spoke this week about the disappointing way the 2021 season ended for the Colts. While he did not mention Wentz by name, he made it clear that he places most of the blame for the poor finish on the veteran quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Preseason finale against Packers on Aug. 25
Kansas City Chiefs schedule: Week 3 preseason Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the gang will bring their summer training to
Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans
Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
Jon Gruden blocked Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski from joining Raiders
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a package deal in 2020, but that apparently only came after Jon Gruden turned away the dynamic duo. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. The program was an alternate broadcast of the UFC pay-per-view card, featuring the Gronkowski brothers commentating (similar to the “Manningcast” for “Monday Night Football”).
Jerry Jones responds to Antonio Brown’s message for him
Jerry Jones heard the noise that Antonio Brown was making. TMZ Sports spoke this week with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jones, who offered a response to the message that Antonio Brown had for him. The notorious former NFL receiver Brown mentioned Jones by name in a recent interview, saying that...
