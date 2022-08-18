Read full article on original website
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
PICK SIX: Who will win these Week 2 high school football games in SW Indiana?
Courier & Press readers delivered a strong showing in the first Pick Six of the high school football season as they picked every game correctly aside from Vincennes Lincoln's blowout over Bosse — no one on our staff took the Alices, either. There's now a precedent as we advance...
Sporting News
Little League World Series hot mic catches player blaming ESPN for manufactured comeback
Not even the Little League World Series is free of conspiracy theories, as one player on the Midwest team made apparent on Saturday. The issue arose in Saturday's elimination game between the Midwest team (Davenport, Iowa) and Northwest team (Bonney Lake, Wash.). The Midwest was nursing a 6-3 lead over the Northwest with two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth. The runner on first reached with a walk, though some thought it should have been a game-ending strike.
