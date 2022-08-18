Deshaun Watson Reacts to NFL Suspension: 'I'm Sorry, I'm Innocent, I'm Pushing Forward,' says Texans Ex

Watson: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.”

Deshaun Watson says he is sorry.

Deshaun Watson says he is innocent.

And after the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the suspension of former Texans and current Cleveland Browns quarterback on Thursday after agreeing to a settlement ?

Deshaun Watson says he is going to "continue to push forward with my life and career.”

Watson is now set to be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy - with his first game back scheduled for Browns at Texans, at NRG Stadium in Week 12.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 25 Houston-area massage therapists but has not faced criminal charges, and 24 of the 25 civil lawsuits have now been settled.

Goodell released a statement following the settlement, explaining the NFL's decision-making process, and the reasoning for appealing the recommendation set forth by Judge Sue Robinson earlier this month.

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," Goodell said. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion."

Watson also released a statement on the final ruling.

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Watson also stated: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.”

