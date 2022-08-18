Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged
The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
Blueface's Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Detained By Police After Punching Rapper In Face During Club Event
Blueface and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock were involved in a nasty fight inside an Arizona nightclub that ended with her being taken away by police, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, Blueface and Chrisean left Los Angeles for a trip to Phoenix. The two appeared to be on good terms with her filming them in the bed together before making it to the club later in the night. Chrisean was set to appear for a club appearance, but things turned dark quickly. A video from the event shows Chrisean and Blueface arguing in a booth at the club....
Casey Affleck welcomes JLo to the family with throwback photo after missing brother's wedding
Casey Affleck shared a throwback photo from 2002 accompanied by a heartfelt message with his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after missing their Georgia wedding weekend. "Good things are worth waiting for," he wrote on Instagram. "Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of...
Fox News
Robin Williams' death led Sarah Michelle Gellar to take a break from acting
Robin Williams' death led Sarah Michelle Gellar to press pause on her acting career. Gellar, 45, spoke about how she processed Williams' passing in a new interview. The two worked closely together on "The Crazy Ones" in 2013 and 2014. "I've been working my entire life," she told People magazine....
Anne Heche will be laid to rest next to the biggest names in Hollywood
The unexpected death of Anne Heche definitely shocked Hollywood, after a tragic car accident in Los Angeles and the announcement of her passing, the actress will now be laid to rest in a place that honors her success and influential career in the film industry. The Hollywood Forever...
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Look Happy On Their Hawaiian Vacation
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are having some fun in Hawaii after Ozzy’s successful surgery. He had surgery to realign pins in his back and neck and due to his age of 73, the recovery process has been a bit of a long one. Sharon posted a photo of herself...
Legends of Tomorrow's Lisseth Chavez Joins ABC's The Rookie for Season 5
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie, in the form of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Lisseth Chavez. TVLine has learned that Chavez will be appearing as a guest-star in multiple Season 5 episodes of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature co-production. Specifically, Chavez will play the role of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy, and whose unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer. Fun fact: TVLine’s annual Dream Roles for Stars of Cancelled Shows feature had suggested that The Rookie add a young, new rookie in...
