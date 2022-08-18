Blueface and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock were involved in a nasty fight inside an Arizona nightclub that ended with her being taken away by police, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, Blueface and Chrisean left Los Angeles for a trip to Phoenix. The two appeared to be on good terms with her filming them in the bed together before making it to the club later in the night. Chrisean was set to appear for a club appearance, but things turned dark quickly. A video from the event shows Chrisean and Blueface arguing in a booth at the club....

1 DAY AGO