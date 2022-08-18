Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Local porcelain painters hold hand-painted exhibit, invite new members to join club
A group of local artists who specialize in the vintage art of porcelain painting are inviting the public to an exhibit at Newport’s Campbell County Public Library in September. Hand-painted porcelain vases, chocolate boxes, tea pots and torte plates will be on view, along with artistic nods to the...
linknky.com
Cyclists demand action after fatal hit-and-run on 12th Street Bridge
In the wake of a hit-and-run crash that killed Gloria San Miguel over the weekend, the local cycling community is banding together to demand action. San Miguel was riding her bike on the 12th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington when an unknown vehicle hit her early Saturday morning. Newport Police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m., but the suspected driver had fled the scene.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas mayor congratulates Independence Day award winners
It’s a clear reminder that summer is coming to a close when Fort Thomas Mayor Eric Haas does his annual presentation of awards to the winners of the city’s Independence Day parade. The winners were announced in July, but the August council meeting is where the city has a chance to award and applaud the year’s winners.
linknky.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
linknky.com
Concert venue at Newport’s Ovation now MegaCorp Pavilion
PromoWest Pavilion is now MegaCorp Pavilion. The outdoor concert venue at Newport’s riverfront Ovation site was newly renamed this week after a logistics firm that was previously announced as an anchor tenant of the forthcoming office building at the development. “My wife and I called Greater Cincinnati home for...
linknky.com
Want to be a torchbearer in BLINK parade? Nominations are open
BLINK organizers are adding a new element to the event. For the first time, the BLINK Parade, held on Oct. 13, will feature local torchbearers nominated by the community to walk in the parade, carrying illuminated LED torches designed for the event. The theme for this year’s BLINK parade is...
linknky.com
Covington library to celebrate traveling exhibit featuring African-American illustrated literature
The Covington branch of the Kenton County Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibit starting Sept. 10 called Telling A People’s Story: African American Children’s Illustrated Literature. The exhibit, according to the library, “offers a lens into the cultural, historical, and social makeup of African American cultural identity...
linknky.com
Sponsored: Innovations in treating patients with an inherited risk for cancer with Dr. Brooke Phillips
This article was written by Dr. Brooke Phillips, Hematologist/Oncologist and Co-Director of Precision Medicine and Genomic Health at St. Elizabeth. Dr. Phillips sees patients in Edgewood, KY. Q: What does a hematologist/oncologist do? When should people seek help from one?. A: A hematologist/oncologist takes care of patients with cancer and...
linknky.com
Amid confusion on zoning ordinance review, Fort Thomas takes step back
Concerned about potential changes in the city’s zoning ordinance, about 70 people packed the August meeting of Fort Thomas City Council last week. Several people had already contacted city officials to ask for clarification, asking for more opportunity for citizen involvement. The confusion seemed to be centered around an...
linknky.com
Weekend NKY sports round-up: Scott, Villa Madonna volleyball win tournaments
The Scott Eagles and Villa Madonna Vikings stand 6-0 and own in-season tournament crowns. Scott won all five games Saturday taking the Glacier Invitational at Bracken County. The Eagles knocked off 10th Region rivals Augusta, 2-0 (25-10, 25-16), Pendleton County, 2-0 (25-17, 25-11), Trinity Christian from the 12th Region, 2-0 (25-19, 25-21), and Harrison County twice by 2-1 (25-21, 25-21) and 2-0 in the title game.
linknky.com
Beyond the Curb: New townhomes on Dayton’s riverfront
This week’s Beyond the Curb episode features the Manhattan Harbour development, where townhomes and condos will soon be added to the area’s current collection of single-family homes and apartments. The idea of this community, developers said, is to take advantage of the walkability of Dayton and Bellevue’s entertainment...
linknky.com
The Carnegie announces theater director’s departure
The Carnegie’s longtime theater director announced last week that she will be leaving her position this fall in pursuit of another opportunity. Maggie Perrino will be the new artistic director at the School for the Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati. Perrino will finish the summer season with The Carnegie and is set to change positions in early September.
linknky.com
Disc golf course to open at Devou this fall: ‘Not just kids throwing Frisbees in a park’
As disc golf continues to grow in popularity across the United States, Covington leadership moved to make the sport a permanent staple within its flagship park. Concrete pad tee boxes have already been poured for Devou Park’s own 18-hole disc golf course. Public Works crews are dressing up the areas around the pads with gravel and fixing challenges related to the slopes.
linknky.com
Looking for something to do in Erlanger? Check out these free events
The city of Erlanger is inviting families to pack a picnic, bring some lawn chairs and come to Shakespeare in the park and free putt-putt night. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., Erlanger residents will receive a free game of putt putt with proof of residency. The city is welcoming families to the event, located at 3139 Dixie Highway.
linknky.com
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra closing Summer Series with Rat Pack tribute
The Kentucky Symphony Orchesting is closing its 2022 Summer Park Series with a tribute to three iconic Rat Pack crooners – Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The KSO’s Rat Pack features three local singers/entertainers that can be heard with groups around town: Dan Radank as Sinatra, Mickey James as Martin, and Corey Tucker as Davis Jr.
linknky.com
Florence swept for seventh time this season
The Florence Y’alls (33-50 overall) faced a Schaumburg (Illinois) Boomers squad battling three other teams for the two Frontier League West Division wild card playoff spots behind the division-leading Washington (Pennsylvania) Wild Things. Florence could not earn a win any of the three games at Thomas More Stadium. This...
