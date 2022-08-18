Read full article on original website
Draft Land Use Regulations Released
City of Fort Collins will Improve Housing Capacity, Choice, and Affordability. The City of Fort Collins has released a draft of proposed land use regulations and is offering a range of engagement opportunities prior to Council consideration of adoption in October 2022. These proposed changes are the first phase of...
Sidewalks ballot initiative could cost some homeowners nearly $1,000 or more
In November, Denver voters will decide whether to publicly fund sidewalk construction and upkeep by adding a new fee for property owners, which would charge per foot of sidewalk on their lot.
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Three Upcoming Loveland Museum Exhibits to Feature Colorado Artist James Disney
The Loveland Museum’s upcoming Main Gallery exhibits include James Disney & Erik Stensland: Double Vision as well as James Disney: Legacy. A complimentary Dunning Gallery exhibit will feature Climbing Mountains: The Life and Work of James Disney. About James Disney: Legacy. For over 50 years, James Disney’s paintings and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims
As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
High-profile Denver civil rights attorney working pro bono on case of Woodland Park parent
CRIPPLE CREEK • David Lane, a Denver criminal and civil rights lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients, is representing on a pro bono basis a Woodland Park School District RE-2 parent facing several charges during an unusual altercation that occurred in July at a local Safeway. "It was...
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
Coloradans targeted by change of address fraud
Your TABOR refund check should be in the mail, unless someone fraudulently changed your address. Contact Denver7 learned this type of fraud may be targeting Coloradans.
Half Fast Subs Opens Second Location in the Heart of Fort Collins
Half Fast Subs opened the doors of its second location across from CSU’s historic main campus in Fort Collins on August 19, marking the sandwich shop’s first expansion outside of Boulder, where it has become a community institution. “After decades of success thanks to Boulder residents and CU...
City of Fort Collins Seeks Volunteers to Serve on the Youth Advisory Board
Applications are now open for residents interested in serving on the Youth Advisory Board. The Youth Advisory Board gathers information from local youth, other groups, organizations, and agencies regarding youth-oriented issues and makes recommendations to City Council in reference to these issues. To be eligible, applicants must be under the...
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
SONDERMANN | DPS tests our capacity for outrage
The start of a new school year is most often a time for hope and enthusiasm. The sad exception to that rule is if someone in your family has the misfortune of attending Denver Public Schools under its current governance and leadership. In this age of more than ample cynicism...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
nbc11news.com
Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
Denver judge has two months to rule on Adams 14 lawsuit
A Denver judge now has 63 days to decide whether or not to stop the State Board of Education's decision to reorganize the Adams County School District 14.Adams 14 filed a lawsuit against the state after the Board of Education's vote in May to reorganize the school district and revoke its accreditation.The process to dissolve the district could take up to a year. Adams 14 wants the judge to halt the state's order and to review whether or not it was legal. The state stands by its decision citing consistently low student performance and has asked the judge to...
