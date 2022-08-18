ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draft Land Use Regulations Released

City of Fort Collins will Improve Housing Capacity, Choice, and Affordability. The City of Fort Collins has released a draft of proposed land use regulations and is offering a range of engagement opportunities prior to Council consideration of adoption in October 2022. These proposed changes are the first phase of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims

As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
SUPERIOR, CO
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town

The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
COLORADO STATE
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls

BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
BOULDER, CO
Half Fast Subs Opens Second Location in the Heart of Fort Collins

Half Fast Subs opened the doors of its second location across from CSU’s historic main campus in Fort Collins on August 19, marking the sandwich shop’s first expansion outside of Boulder, where it has become a community institution. “After decades of success thanks to Boulder residents and CU...
City of Fort Collins Seeks Volunteers to Serve on the Youth Advisory Board

Applications are now open for residents interested in serving on the Youth Advisory Board. The Youth Advisory Board gathers information from local youth, other groups, organizations, and agencies regarding youth-oriented issues and makes recommendations to City Council in reference to these issues. To be eligible, applicants must be under the...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
DENVER, CO
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
Denver judge has two months to rule on Adams 14 lawsuit

A Denver judge now has 63 days to decide whether or not to stop the State Board of Education's decision to reorganize the Adams County School District 14.Adams 14 filed a lawsuit against the state after the Board of Education's vote in May to reorganize the school district and revoke its accreditation.The process to dissolve the district could take up to a year. Adams 14 wants the judge to halt the state's order and to review whether or not it was legal. The state stands by its decision citing consistently low student performance and has asked the judge to...
DENVER, CO
