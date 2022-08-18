Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Get ready for snow. Farmers’ Almanac has predictions for NC winter weather
How much “shaking, shivering and shoveling” will come to NC this winter? We consulted the Farmers’ Almanac to find out.
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
North Carolina State Fair Tickets Available Online
Raleigh -- The North Carolina State Fair returns to the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Oct. 13 - 23, and fairgoers can save money on admission and rides by purchasing tickets online in advance now. “Buying in advance can save you up to 45 percent off prices compared to buying when...
North Carolinians win most prizes ever, raising $929.8 million for education
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians trying their luck on lottery games won the most prizes ever in fiscal year 2022, helping to raise $929.8 million for education programs. All the prizes and earnings for education result from record lottery ticket sales during the year, according to unaudited year-end results.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy
Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
SBI investigating removal of Confederate monument in Enfield
Enfield, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the removal of a Confederate monument in Halifax County. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson went live on Facebook Sunday evening as a bulldozer brought down a Confederate statue at a local park. In the video recorded at Randolph Park, Robinson...
James Warren 'Jim' Bishop Sr.
James Warren “Jim” Bishop, Sr., 73, died August 21, 2022 at ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Jim was born April 1, 1949 in Petersburg, VA, the son of Lawrence O’Neal Bishop and Audrey Slater Bishop. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amanda Gail Brown; and brothers, Kenny and Larry.
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in North Carolina
Since its creation in 1973, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) has financed more than 318,830 affordable homes and apartments, totaling $30.1 billion. The NCHFA has a variety of in-house resources to help demystify the process of buying a home and will connect first-time buyers with a housing couselor to help them prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership.
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are. On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby. This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. […]
North Carolina man wins $100K off lottery ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after a $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his own store ended up being a winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paul Jackson Jr, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax […]
Missing teen in Beaufort County
Washington, BEAUFORT COUNTY — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 A.M Monday. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
North Carolina Man Scores Massive Lottery Win: 'It's A Game Changer'
A stop by a convenience store led to a huge win for one lucky man in North Carolina.
