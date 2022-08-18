Let me save you some time. A dog belonging to the actor who plays Tate on the show got attacked by another dog. click bate headline reads a person got attacked! You're welcome!
My 2 JRTs were attacked by Coyotes in my private 6’ ht walled backyard in Albuquerque, NM. (Yes, Coyotes can jump walls) Both survived but it did cost a lot in medical bills. Emotionally they were never the same after that but they did get to live to be 15 yrs old. I still miss them.
media is so deceiving about everything. can't even just tell a story about a dog than an actor owns without making it sound like the actor got attacked by a dog. this is why nobody trusts the media anymore because they always try to create a narrative that will get clicks instead of being just truthful and outright
Comments / 124