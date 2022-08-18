ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 124

Sittuof2
4d ago

Let me save you some time. A dog belonging to the actor who plays Tate on the show got attacked by another dog. click bate headline reads a person got attacked! You're welcome!

Reply(2)
139
Debo@Debo
4d ago

My 2 JRTs were attacked by Coyotes in my private 6’ ht walled backyard in Albuquerque, NM. (Yes, Coyotes can jump walls) Both survived but it did cost a lot in medical bills. Emotionally they were never the same after that but they did get to live to be 15 yrs old. I still miss them.

Reply(1)
21
Bobby Allen
4d ago

media is so deceiving about everything. can't even just tell a story about a dog than an actor owns without making it sound like the actor got attacked by a dog. this is why nobody trusts the media anymore because they always try to create a narrative that will get clicks instead of being just truthful and outright

Reply(1)
20
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jeffers
Person
Ryan Bingham
Person
James
Person
Betty White
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dog Attack
dailyphew.com

Cat With Split-Colored Face Becomes A Father To Kittens In Each Of His Colors

Narnia conquered our hearts back in 2018 when he was just a tiny furball with a very special feature. Blue-eyed boy had a face precisely split into a gray and a black side. His owner Stephanie Jiminez said that “When Narnia was born I was extremely surprised. I knew immediately that he was exceptional.” But the kids grow up fast, and the boi has grown into a full-blown heartthrob… and a dad!
PETS
The Independent

Fury as tourists caught trespassing on Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring: ‘Unrepairable damage’

To enjoy some of the most incredible sights the US has to offer, tourists need only pay to access the national parks and follow a few simple rules – leave no trace, don't get close to the animals and stay on the trail. And yet so many often don't. A video showing a pair of tourists ignoring the simple rules went viral, stirring disappointment, exasperation and outrage on social media. In the clip, which was posted to the "Tourons of Yellowstone" — "touron" being a combination of the words tourist and moron — Instagram, a pair of tourists can be...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Is in Full Teeter-Mode in New Season 5 Set Selfie

Jen Landon is deep into filming “Yellowstone” season 5 if her recent Instagram posts are anything to go by. On Tuesday, she posted a selfie of herself taking some downtime with her horse. The horse is all set up with riding gear, including a lasso for roping. Maybe the ranch hands are out roping some cattle, and we’ll get to see the cast show off their cowboy camp skills in season 5.
TV SERIES
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Endorses Liz Cheney’s Re-Election Campaign

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has weighed in on the upcoming mid-terms, endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney (R - Wyo.) in her re-election campaign. The Republican congresswoman currently serves as Wyoming's sole representative in the United States House of Representatives. She's currently running for re-election in a very difficult political environment, and she turned to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 1) to post a photo of Costner that makes it clear where he stands on her campaign.
WYOMING STATE
PetsRadar

Adorable moment man introduces his puppy to neighborhood cat goes viral

A TikTok user has captured a wonderful moment where a man can be seen introducing his pet dog to the neighborhood cat, and it’s adorable!. The user, Cheyenne (opens in new tab), happened to peer out the window and see a man with his new puppy walking down the street. When he comes across the neighborhood kitty, he stops to introduce the pair to one another. Of course, they don’t immediately get along, but they quickly decide to tolerate one another!
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy