Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
U.S. tries to reassure Israel over possible Iran deal
The Biden administration in recent days has been seeking to reassure Israel that it hasn’t agreed to new concessions with Iran and a nuclear deal isn’t imminent, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios. Yes, but: Israeli officials said they‘re not reassured. State of play: Iran gave a...
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning its soldiers in nuclear plant region
Russia has accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers in a Russia-controlled area, Reuters reports. Why it matters: This is the latest accusation from Russia against Ukraine and follows a series of claims between the two nations over shellings at the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Details: Russia's defense ministry said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Department: Rodman's Russia plans could "hinder" Griner's release
The State Department said Monday that it is discouraging former NBA player Dennis Rodman from visiting Russia in a bid to help free WNBA star Brittney Griner. Why it matters: Rodman has a history of conducting informal diplomacy on the U.S.' behalf and said over the weekend that he "got permission to go to Russia" to help Griner, whom the U.S. has declared as wrongfully detained. She is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after being convicted on drug charges.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment...
Ukraine says nearly 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia's invasion
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed throughout Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of the country, Ukraine's military chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Monday. Why it matters: It's the first formal death toll provided by the Ukrainian military since the start of the invasion nearly six months ago, according to...
Everything we know about the death of Putin ally Alexander Dugin's daughter
The daughter of an influential Russian philosopher and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was killed by a suspected car bomb outside Moscow late Saturday evening. The latest: Russian law enforcement has opened a criminal investigation into the death of Darya Dugina, who was killed by a car bomb placed on the underside of the car, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a Telegram post on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. warns Russia "stepping up efforts" against civilians in Ukraine
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv is urging American citizens to leave the country, citing State Department information indicating that civilians face a heightened risk from Russian military strikes in the coming days. Driving the news: The security alert was issued late Monday, as U.S. and Ukrainian officials raise concern that...
Trump wants "special master" to review evidence taken from Mar-a-Lago: Attorney
Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a motion that calls for a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, his attorney said on Mark Levin's radio show. Driving the news: Trump's attorney Jim Trusty told Levin that there needs to be a "special master"...
Pakistan on edge over terrorism case against ex-PM Imran Khan
Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have surrounded his home to prevent police from arresting him on terrorism charges. Why it matters: Since being ousted in April, Khan has been mobilizing huge crowds while railing against the government and breaking a long-standing taboo by criticizing the military. The threat of arrest raises the stakes of that showdown dramatically.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Trump Mar-a-Lago search "hard to justify"
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was "hard to justify" for Republicans because of its unprecedented nature. Why it matters: Trump and Republicans have broadly painted the search as an example of government overreach,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kushner's memoir: Insider details on Abraham Accords and family separation
Jared Kushner writes in "Breaking History," his memoir out today, that then-President Trump said ahead of a 2017 summit in Saudi Arabia: "Jared, this schedule is inhumane. You know you aren't in my will. Why are you trying to kill me?" Why it matters: Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump, of course...
Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek Brittney Griner's release
Former basketball player Dennis Rodman told NBC News on Saturday he's planning a visit to Russia to help secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who's been detained in the country since February. The big picture: Rodman, who has a relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has a...
NBA・
Mitch McConnell says there is "very little election fraud"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that there is "very little election fraud" and that he isn't worried about threats to democracy, NBC News reports. Why it matters: His comments stand in contrast to an increasingly loud sector of far-right politicians who continue their attempts to undermine the election process two years out from former President Trump's defeat. But they also come in the aftermath of the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which has led to a surge in threats to law enforcement.
Mick Mulvaney says he saw Trump rip documents in half
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told "CNN Tonight" on Friday he saw former President Trump rip up nonclassified documents during his time in the White House. Why it matters: Trump's handling of documents has come under scrutiny after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, which is part...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0