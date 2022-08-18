Read full article on original website
WoW: Shadowlands And Level-50 Character Boost Are Free Until September 5
Lapsed World of Warcraft players can claim the game's current Shadowlands expansion, and a level-50 character boost, for free now until September 5. The level-50 boost will make it so new characters can jump into the beginning of Shadowlands without needing to level through older content. That's a pretty good deal considering the expansion is normally $40 on its own, with players usually needing to spend an extra $20 for the Heroic edition of Shadowlands if they want a character boost. Players will still need an active $15-a-month WoW subscription to play, however.
Lord Of The Rings Online: Before The Shadow Expansion Will Focus On Early Game Content
Lord of the Rings Online's next expansion, Before the Shadow, will serve as a prequel of sorts, with two new leveling zones for players levels 1-32 and a story that takes place prior to the events of the Fellowship of the Ring. The content update, which developer Standing Stone Games...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Shows New Battle Footage, Confirms Ranked Matches
At the conclusion of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focused on battle mechanics and online play. The trailer opened with the introduction of a new Pokemon, the Dragon- and Normal-type Cyclizar, which...
Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.
Ubisoft Details New Rainbow Six Siege Season Operation Brutal Swarm
Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Brutal Swarm, has just been unveiled by Ubisoft and there's a lot of news to parse through beginning with a new operator. Grim, the newest addition to Siege's ever-expanding roster, hails from Singapore and joins the game as an Attacker. He brings with him the Kawan Hive Launcher, an over-the-shoulder launcher that sends out a swarm of bee-shaped nanobots that mark whoever walks through them. The canister they come in will stick to the surface it's launched at, and if you're tagged by Grim's swarm, the Attackers will be able to track you. Grim will also be a high speed, low health attacker (colloquially known as a "three-speed, one-health" operator), and because of that build, he'll be packing the 552 Commando assault rifle as well as the SG-CQB shotgun for primary options.
KOTOR Remake For PS5 And PC Changes Developers, Still Two Years Away - Report
The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PlayStation 5 and PC has shifted developers, from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, according to a new report. This was previously rumored, but Bloomberg reported that it is indeed true. During its earnings briefing recently, Embracer Group--which owns Aspyr and Saber--said one of its AAA games had changed developers, but did not name the project outright. Many believed it was the KOTOR remake.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Hits 4 Million Units Sold Less Than Two Months After Release
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has officially hit four million units sold worldwide, with the base game itself hitting over 11 million units. Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which launched towards the end of June, has hit a total of four million units sold, doubling the sales figure reported at the start of July. The press release noted the free update that launched in August helped drive the sales over the four million mark. Capcom plans to grow these sales even further with more free updates.
Apex Legends Mobile: Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
Get on the dance floor, Legends: the Hyperbeat's about to drop in Apex Legends Mobile! Hack the Games with Crypto, take a bow at the Pythas Theater Town Takeover and earn your way through a new Battle Pass in Apex Legends Mobile: Hyperbeat, launching August 23rd.
Best Family-Friendly Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Family-friendly video games are often overlooked in favor of chaotic shooters, mature RPGs, or complex strategy games. That’s a bit of a shame, as there are dozens of incredible titles out there that carry a rating suitable for even the youngest gamer in your family. Game Pass has unsurprisingly become a haven for these sorts of adventures, with hits like Banjo-Kazooie, Minecraft, and Overcooked 2 gracing its catalog.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Continue Franchise's Love Of Marijuana
The ESRB has posted its ratings description for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and among other things, it confirms that the Call of Duty franchise's love of all things cannabis will continue. The ESRB description contains a line that confirms Modern Warfare II's multiplayer will include badges and banners...
Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack
Gensokyo Recollection
Get Madden 23 For Free With The Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. Here's a list of the retailers offering this deal, but keep in mind the eligible games vary a bit depending on where you shop:
Blacksmith Weapon Merchant
Capcom Wanted Resident Evil 7 To Be An Online Game With Microtransactions, Producer Says
Capcom's original vision for Resident Evil 7 was vastly different to the final product, according to its executive producer Jun Takeuchi. Takeuchi says Capcom wanted Resident Evil 7 to be a live-service game that contained an online multiplayer mode and microtransactions, as the company believed that fans were demanding that the series should adapt to the trends of the time.
Ubisoft Confirms It Isn't Making A Blade Video Game
Ubisoft has confirmed that it won't be making a video game based on Marvel's resident vampire-hunter Blade. News about a potential solo Blade game first hit the rumor mill when YouTuber JorRaptor spotted an Instagram post by actor Edwin Gaffney, which also featured his colleague Alex Martin in the shot.
