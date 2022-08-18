ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Remembering the Yacolt Burn of 1902

Almost 120 years ago, a collective of small fires, known as the Yacolt Burn, killed 65 people after the blaze spread across 500,000 acres between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, 1902. The fires were fueled by unusually dry conditions. It spanned the Lewis River, Wind River and Columbia River Gorge and became known as the largest forest fire in Washington’s recorded history.
Oaks Park creates new chaperone policy for skating rink

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you are 17 or younger, you will now need a chaperone to skate at Oaks Park in southeast Portland on Friday and Saturday nights. The park put the new policy in place over the weekend following a fight last month between six kids that led the park to close down early.
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million

Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
Nonprofits working to clean up after Portland camp sweeps

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some people are taking action to try to solve the camping issue in the Portland metro area and one group is focusing on the Pearl District. A homeless camp on 15th Avenue in the Pearl District has been an ongoing issue for neighbors and local businesses. Suk Lee of Pearl District Cleaners says her husband opens for business every day at 5:30 a.m. to find campers at their door.
Fire that devastated Roseway Theater ruled accidental by investigators

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue has finished an investigation into what started a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater. Investigators say the fire was electrical and any sort of arson has been ruled out. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior.
Officials urging water safety ahead of Hood to Coast

Portland's 'Books with Pictures' named best comic book shop in the world. Books with Pictures in southeast Portland was recently named the best comic book shop in the world by the comic book industry. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If you are 17 or younger, you will now need a...
