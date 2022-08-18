Read full article on original website
Related
thereflector.com
Remembering the Yacolt Burn of 1902
Almost 120 years ago, a collective of small fires, known as the Yacolt Burn, killed 65 people after the blaze spread across 500,000 acres between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, 1902. The fires were fueled by unusually dry conditions. It spanned the Lewis River, Wind River and Columbia River Gorge and became known as the largest forest fire in Washington’s recorded history.
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow out of control
The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.
Bears spotted at Sandy River Delta; Forest Service issues warning
The U.S. Forest Service is warning anyone heading to the Sandy River Delta that bears have been sighted in the area recently.
Dead shark washes ashore in Washington, used for dissection
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Just nasty’: Lents residents oppose Safe Rest Village
On Saturday, the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association held a rally in protest of the Reedway Safe Rest Village, scheduled to be up and running by the end of this year.
kptv.com
Oaks Park creates new chaperone policy for skating rink
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you are 17 or younger, you will now need a chaperone to skate at Oaks Park in southeast Portland on Friday and Saturday nights. The park put the new policy in place over the weekend following a fight last month between six kids that led the park to close down early.
WWEEK
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
kptv.com
Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million
Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
kptv.com
Nonprofits working to clean up after Portland camp sweeps
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some people are taking action to try to solve the camping issue in the Portland metro area and one group is focusing on the Pearl District. A homeless camp on 15th Avenue in the Pearl District has been an ongoing issue for neighbors and local businesses. Suk Lee of Pearl District Cleaners says her husband opens for business every day at 5:30 a.m. to find campers at their door.
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Fire that devastated Roseway Theater ruled accidental by investigators
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue has finished an investigation into what started a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater. Investigators say the fire was electrical and any sort of arson has been ruled out. The fire, which started just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, destroyed the theater’s roof and much of its interior.
kptv.com
Officials urging water safety ahead of Hood to Coast
Portland's 'Books with Pictures' named best comic book shop in the world. Books with Pictures in southeast Portland was recently named the best comic book shop in the world by the comic book industry. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If you are 17 or younger, you will now need a...
KATU.com
Wildfire closes Highway 26 westbound for a short time Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire responded to a wildfire that closed down the westbound side of Sunset Highway for a short time Sunday afternoon. Fire officials say the fire started from a disabled vehicle on the shoulder and quickly spread up the hill in dry grass. Officials said firefighters...
Motorcyclist hits Clark County guardrail, critically hurt
A motorcyclist was critically hurt late Saturday night after being thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into a guardrail.
Officials: Rollover crash leaves person critically injured in Clark County
A person is in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in a one-car crash Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
Comments / 0