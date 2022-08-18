Read full article on original website
Boothbay barbecue raises funds, awareness for homeless vets
In 2019, Ed Harmon of Boothbay discovered that as many as 15 Maine veterans were homeless on any given night. This led to Harmon along with Arthur Richardson and John Hargreaves creating VETS, Inc. The trio began a non-profit group to provide temporary housing for homeless vets waiting for government-sponsored housing.
Residents ‘Meet and Greet’ their neighbors in Edgecomb
For the third time in a year, Edgecomb held a giant meet and greet event at the town hall. New and old residents converged there on Aug. 19 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. to share a cup of Joe, snack on a donut hole and talk about whatever. The event...
Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo Sept. 24
As part of the Governor's Challenge Team, the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services (MBVS), the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), VA Maine Healthcare System, and other partner organizations and state agencies are co-hosting a Veterans and Family Outdoor Expo on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabela's parking lot in Scarborough. This is a rain or shine event, and community resources will also be on site to assist.
Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce
As summer of 2022 winds down, we have some exciting news. To get right to it, here goes:. --For the first time in three years, we will be hosting an “annual dinner” after our annual meeting in October. The date we are planning for these events is Thursday, Oct. 13. We are in the beginning stages of planning for this event, but we are all very excited to get the community together at the end of our season for a celebration of our community!
Southport Column: Recent and future events
The parking lot behind the Southport Town Hall will be or has been, depending on when you are reading this, paved on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The lot will be closed to traffic that day. With the Southport Yacht Club sailing program ended, and boats either on dry land or tucked...
29th Southport Fireman’s Auction one of the best
Southport Fire Chief Gerry Gamage, sitting on the roof of the fire station and acting as auctioneer (“I’m not an auctioneer,” he reiterated) on Saturday morning, said he sees the annual Carl C. Pierce Fireman’s Auction more as a “community event” than a fundraiser. Saturday’s event was the 29th annual and Gamage said that during that time, over three quarters of a million dollars had been raised to help with the town’s and department’s budgets.
Enjoys column
To Joe Gelarden, the “old scribbler,” I enjoy your columns. A couple of weeks ago you wrote about discovering Boothbay Harbor in ’66 and sitting at Lobsterman’s Co-Op eating a cheeseburger. I traveled from Midwest, Ohio, in June ’66 and sat at Lobsterman’s Co-Op but had my first lobster. I helped my parents move into a cottage on Linekin Bay before working at Spruce Point Inn before my senior year in college. I finally moved to Lincoln County, Damariscotta, five years ago … been making East Boothbay our vacation spot over the years. Keep up the good work.
Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27
There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
Bayville Buzz
Last week’s column was probably the best I have ever written but unfortunately, just as I was finishing, I was accosted by a flock of Canada geese and somehow must have hit the delete button on my phone while fending them off. It’s a good story but in reality I forgot all about the Buzz until well after the Monday deadline. However, it is true that the geese continue to test Bayville’s defenses. Let’s hope that the crows and geese never learn to join forces.
Graveside service for Joan Little
There will be a graveside service for Joan Little Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay.
Early deadline for Labor Day
The deadline for editorial and advertising submissions for the Sept. 8 edition is Friday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m. The Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper staff will be observing Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. We will return to work at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Businesses shining light on domestic violence
Finding Our Voices President Patrisha McLean and local FOV volunteer Eve Jamieson were distributing and hanging posters at businesses in Boothbay Harbor on Aug. 11. In the six hours they were doing so, 2.5 domestic violence assault calls were reported to Maine police every two hours and 22 minutes, based on Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence statistics. In 2006, a domestic assault occurred every 90 minutes in Maine, according to Department of Public Safety in 2006. In Maine, over 75% of domestic violence victims who are killed are killed when or after they leave the abuser.
Vote fluoride out Nov. 8
After my letter in the Register on the dangers of the non-pharmaceutical drug, fluoride, in our drinking water, I was contacted by a lady whose group, Fluoride Opposition Coalition of Maine, https://fluorideoc.com/, which has accomplished having the issue on the agenda to be voted on by the residents of Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Southport, and Edgecomb in each town on Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Developer considering Boothbay solar array
A solar panel array may be coming to a railway village near you. On Aug. 17, the Boothbay Planning Board hosted a pre-application hearing with Atlantic Environmental of Woolwich regarding building a solar array on the outskirts of Boothbay Railway Village Museum’s property at 586 Wiscasset Road. Atlantic Environmental...
Joey Bailey captures NEMA Lite at Wiscasset Speedway
This past Saturday, Aug. 20, the competition rolled on at Wiscasset Speedway as the track hosted their second NEMA Night of the 2022 season, featuring the NEMA Lites but also including all weekly Group #2 divisions. The night kicked off with a 25-lap feature from the Portland Glass Strictly Streets....
More safety ideas for Route 27
Kudos to Mark Warren in voicing his concerns about Route 27 safety to the Edgecomb Select Board and better yet, presenting viable solutions as well!. I take the McKay Road often to River Road and with cars speeding on your heels, you pray you are able to signal and “turn left onto McKay” after the blinding curve on Route 27.
