ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fauci leaving government won't stop Republicans from holding him 'accountable,' lawmakers say

Republican lawmakers say that President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci leaving his government post won't stop them from holding him "accountable." Fauci's December departure from the Biden administration was announced on Monday, with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director saying he was "not retiring," but looking to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Fox News

Biden admin pushing forward with talks to return billions in frozen funding to Afghanistan: Report

President Biden's administration is reportedly pushing forward with talks to release billions in frozen assets to Afghanistan despite the Taliban's refusal to cooperate. The U.S. and other nations froze billions of dollars worth of foreign-held assets belonging to the now-defunct Afghanistan government after the Taliban took over the country in 2021. The Biden administration continues to work with Taliban officials despite the terrorist organization's housing of a top al Qaeda leader in Kabul, Reuters reported Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Border States#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republicans#Senate
Fox News

Demings looks to emerge from Florida Senate primary race, eyeing November clash with Rubio

Florida's primary elections take place Tuesday, but by listening to Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one might think it was already general election season. Demings is running for Senate, facing off against former Florida House member Brian Rush, former immigration lawyer and Justice Department Special Counsel William Sanchez, and Ricardo De La Fuente in the Democratic race, but her sights are firmly set on incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Democrat Minnesota AG ripped by GOP challenger for 'frivolous' climate change suit amid soaring violent crime

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is facing criticism from his Republican challenger for prioritizing a climate change lawsuit over tackling violent crime fallout since George Floyd’s killing. Jim Schultz, who recently won the GOP attorney general primary earlier this month, has made criticizing Ellison’s lawsuit aimed at holding...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy