GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Chuck Todd to GOP congressman: 'If you’re upset about extra IRS agents, stop cheating on your taxes'
NBC anchor Chuck Todd is under fire after defending Democrats' considerable IRS expansion and condemning Republicans for their disdain for the consolidated agency by urging them to pay their taxes. "I just don't get it," Todd said to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., on Monday's "Meet the Press." "A lot of...
ABC's Jonathan Karl wrongly claims no president since JFK picked up Senate seats in first midterm
ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrongly told viewers on Sunday that John F. Kennedy was the last first-term president to pick up Senate seats when it actually happened as recently as the last midterms. "It looks like Dems could pick up maybe even a couple of seats in the...
House Republicans demand answers on policy allowing illegal immigrants on planes with warrants for ID
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans on Tuesday are calling for the Biden administration to provide additional information on what they call an "extremely troubling" policy that allows illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID. Two dozen Republicans, led by Rep. Andy Biggs,...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Fauci leaving government won't stop Republicans from holding him 'accountable,' lawmakers say
Republican lawmakers say that President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci leaving his government post won't stop them from holding him "accountable." Fauci's December departure from the Biden administration was announced on Monday, with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director saying he was "not retiring," but looking to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Biden admin pushing forward with talks to return billions in frozen funding to Afghanistan: Report
President Biden's administration is reportedly pushing forward with talks to release billions in frozen assets to Afghanistan despite the Taliban's refusal to cooperate. The U.S. and other nations froze billions of dollars worth of foreign-held assets belonging to the now-defunct Afghanistan government after the Taliban took over the country in 2021. The Biden administration continues to work with Taliban officials despite the terrorist organization's housing of a top al Qaeda leader in Kabul, Reuters reported Monday.
New York Democrats ripped over migrant crisis, crime surge: 'Disaster for everybody involved'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul's soft-on-crime bail reform policies on "Fox News Live" Sunday, urging New Yorkers to elect a new governor to begin seeing change in the communities. REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: This is a really terrible situation and should be eye-opening for the people in New...
Senators sound alarm on terror-related exemptions to US entry for Afghans, warn of 'open-ended' authority
FIRST ON FOX: A coalition of senators is seeking clarification from the Biden administration about what they fear is an "open-ended" authority to allow foreign nationals, who have provided "insignificant material support" to certain terrorist organizations, to enter the United States. Ten senators, led by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., have...
Judge Reinhart formally rejects DOJ argument to keep Trump affidavit sealed, calls raid 'unprecedented'
Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday admitted the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was "unprecedented" and formally rejected the Justice Department's argument to keep the affidavit leading to the search under seal, citing the "intense public and historical interest." Reinhart, in a filing Monday morning, said he rejects...
Fauci's biggest critics hint at the reason for his December retirement: 'trying to get out of Dodge'
Two of Dr. Anthony Fauci's biggest critics are sounding off on his announced retirement, vowing that him leaving his government position wouldn't stop investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his involvement in research funding at the Wuhan lab that many say is where the virus originated.
George Soros, other billionaires flood Schumer's PAC with millions to save Senate majority
George Soros and other left-wing billionaires have flooded a Chuck Schumer-aligned super PAC with millions of dollars as they look to maintain a majority in Congress's upper chamber, federal records show. Soros steered $2.5 million from his Democracy PAC to the Senate Majority PAC in July, while hedge fund billionaire...
Demings looks to emerge from Florida Senate primary race, eyeing November clash with Rubio
Florida's primary elections take place Tuesday, but by listening to Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one might think it was already general election season. Demings is running for Senate, facing off against former Florida House member Brian Rush, former immigration lawyer and Justice Department Special Counsel William Sanchez, and Ricardo De La Fuente in the Democratic race, but her sights are firmly set on incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
Texas Border Patrol nab 8 illegal immigrants who posed as unaccompanied minors to avoid deportation
Border authorities in Texas last week apprehended at least eight illegal immigrants who they say were posing as unaccompanied minors to avoid being deported. U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered three separate groups of illegal immigrants at the El Paso Station and the Ysleta Station on August 16 and August 17.
Democrat Minnesota AG ripped by GOP challenger for 'frivolous' climate change suit amid soaring violent crime
Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is facing criticism from his Republican challenger for prioritizing a climate change lawsuit over tackling violent crime fallout since George Floyd’s killing. Jim Schultz, who recently won the GOP attorney general primary earlier this month, has made criticizing Ellison’s lawsuit aimed at holding...
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington announced that it is renaming parts of the base named after Col. George Wright, a decorated U.S. Army veteran accused of brutality against Native Americans. "We are renaming Ft Wright Village and Ft Wright Oval in base housing to Lilac Village and Willow Loop,"...
Jared Kushner condemns Trump raid: We've lost a lot of faith in the fairness of the justice system
Jared Kushner, former senior adviser to President Trump, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the Justice Department’s continued attempts to investigate the former president and his new memoir, "Breaking History." Kushner weighed in on the recent FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, arguing the "relentless attack" against Trump actually began...
