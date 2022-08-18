Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Study finds nitrate issues with private well water in Iowa
A new survey finds as many as three out of four Iowa households that rely on private well water may be at risk for unhealthy nitrate levels. The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach survey found just 10% of well owners tested their water quality in the last year, as it is not required by state law.
Radio Iowa
Renovation plan announced for livestock barns at the Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation has announced plans to spend millions of dollars to renovate the livestock barns on the fairgrounds. Foundation executive director, Peter Cownie, says the cattle, horse, sheep, and swine barns will each get an update. “The structures themselves are historic, you know, nearly a century old in some cases. Those will stay the same, but we need to renovate and restore the barns,” he says. “They are all unique, they all have different issues that have occurred over time,”
Radio Iowa
Iowa State Fair ends run with big crowds and great weather
The Iowa State Fair wrapped up Sunday after an 11-day run topping the one-million mark again. State Fair CEO Gary Slater says there were not many negatives. “The Fair is just tremendous this year — smooth running and whatnot, There’s a little devil in some of the details, but nothing that is any major thing,” he says.
Radio Iowa
GOP candidate says State of Iowa should get out of booze business
The Republican running for state auditor says he blew the whistle on profiteering in a state agency, but State Auditor Rob Sand’s office hasn’t launched an investigation. Todd Halbur, the former chief financial officer of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, sued the State of Iowa after he was fired in 2018.
Radio Iowa
Man arrested in Minnesota a suspect in string of crimes
Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota where there had been recent reports of thefts.
Radio Iowa
Strike averted at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant
Union representatives and managers of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in southeast Iowa have reached agreements, avoiding a strike at the facility. Ten unions represent workers who make ammunition for the U.S. Defense Department at the sprawling site near Burlington. The three year contract for Iowa Army Ammunition Plant employees expired on Friday at midnight.
