Ohio State needs its defense to step up this football season. In 2021, the offense was nearly unstoppable, but the Buckeyes wound up missing the College Football Playoff simply because they couldn’t get stops on defense. Ryan Day and co. will need to bolster that side of the ball if OSU wants to avoid the same result as a season ago. For most, a Rose Bowl victory is the cap to a great season, not an underachievement. Not in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO