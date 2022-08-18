Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game
Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
Kentucky commit, two UK targets in top 5 of new 247Sports Top 150
2) DJ Wagner (-1) After reclaiming the No. 1 overall position following the reclassification of GG Jackson to 2022, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard DJ Wagner has again been usurped for the top spot in 2023, this time by Isaiah Collier, who jumped eight spots to claim the pole position.
Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever
As fall camp nears its end and the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) approaches, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops began one last week of heavy talking on Monday. Speaking at the Louisville Alumni Association Kickoff Luncheon at Churchill Downs, Stoops addressed the crowd as he ...
Ramon Jefferson might be Kentucky's most important offensive player in September
The transfer portal is a key roster-building tool that the Kentucky football program has leaned into. Last year, Kentucky added four starters from the portal highlighted by Wan’Dale Robinson becoming one of the best wide receivers in college football. In preparation for the 2022 season, Kentucky added eight scholarship...
Report: Texas basketball coach Chris Beard makes multiple changes to his Longhorns staff
Texas underwent some coaching changes in their basketball program this offseason, meaning Chris Beard has a couple of moves to make before the 2022-2023 season began. Needing a new assistant coach and Special Assistant to the Head Coach, the decisions have reportedly been made. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS...
JD Pickell: Josh Proctor is expected to contribute more on defense
Ohio State needs its defense to step up this football season. In 2021, the offense was nearly unstoppable, but the Buckeyes wound up missing the College Football Playoff simply because they couldn’t get stops on defense. Ryan Day and co. will need to bolster that side of the ball if OSU wants to avoid the same result as a season ago. For most, a Rose Bowl victory is the cap to a great season, not an underachievement. Not in Columbus.
What makes Mitch Barnhart tick?
To understand what makes Mitch Barnhart tick, one need only appreciate this mind-boggling reality. Kentucky’s athletics director, now in his 20th year, knows the name of every student-athlete on campus, from the starting quarterback to the third-string libero. Moreover, he knows each athlete’s story and can carry on a conversation as if two old friends were catching up. His office walls are adorned with brilliant color photographs of an athlete representing every sport.
It’s ‘next man up’ at Beechwood thanks to a freshman QB and a senior RB
FAIRDALE, Ky. – It would be easy, logical, and sensible to look at Beechwood’s two-time defending Kentucky champs with the state’s longest win streak to defend and then factor in the departure of Mr. Football, Cam Hergott, the leader the last two years and ask: Doesn’t this Tiger team have to take a step back?
