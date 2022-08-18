ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Reportedly Decides On Uniform For Notre Dame Game

Ohio State will reportedly be paying homage to its 2002 national championship team with a set of uniforms for the Buckeyes season-opener vs. Notre Dame. Per OSU beat writer Andrew Lind: "Multiple sources have indicated Ohio State will wear throwback uniforms in the season opener against Notre Dame as part its 20th anniversary celebration of the 2002 national championship."
COLUMBUS, OH
WLKY.com

Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
Wildcats Today

Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever

As fall camp nears its end and the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) approaches, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops began one last week of heavy talking on Monday.  Speaking at the Louisville Alumni Association Kickoff Luncheon at Churchill Downs, Stoops addressed the crowd as he ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Network#American Football#College Football#Espn#Wildcats#The Sec Network
On3.com

JD Pickell: Josh Proctor is expected to contribute more on defense

Ohio State needs its defense to step up this football season. In 2021, the offense was nearly unstoppable, but the Buckeyes wound up missing the College Football Playoff simply because they couldn’t get stops on defense. Ryan Day and co. will need to bolster that side of the ball if OSU wants to avoid the same result as a season ago. For most, a Rose Bowl victory is the cap to a great season, not an underachievement. Not in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What makes Mitch Barnhart tick?

To understand what makes Mitch Barnhart tick, one need only appreciate this mind-boggling reality. Kentucky’s athletics director, now in his 20th year, knows the name of every student-athlete on campus, from the starting quarterback to the third-string libero. Moreover, he knows each athlete’s story and can carry on a conversation as if two old friends were catching up. His office walls are adorned with brilliant color photographs of an athlete representing every sport.
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

It’s ‘next man up’ at Beechwood thanks to a freshman QB and a senior RB

FAIRDALE, Ky. – It would be easy, logical, and sensible to look at Beechwood’s two-time defending Kentucky champs with the state’s longest win streak to defend and then factor in the departure of Mr. Football, Cam Hergott, the leader the last two years and ask: Doesn’t this Tiger team have to take a step back?

Comments / 0

Community Policy