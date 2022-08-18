Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Shows New Battle Footage, Confirms Ranked Matches
At the conclusion of the 2022 Pokemon World Championships in London, The Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara unveiled a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which focused on battle mechanics and online play. The trailer opened with the introduction of a new Pokemon, the Dragon- and Normal-type Cyclizar, which...
Gamespot
GameStop Has Dozens Of Great Deals Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. GameStop is currently discounting hundreds of popular products, with plenty of video games, accessories, and other tech gadgets getting steep price cuts. Whether you're in the market for a Switch exclusive or a new Xbox Series X controller, there's probably a deal that you'll be interested in at GameStop right now. We've rounded up the best deals we found at GameStop. Our list includes a bunch of games, accessories, and even a few general tech products.
Gamespot
WoW: Shadowlands And Level-50 Character Boost Are Free Until September 5
Lapsed World of Warcraft players can claim the game's current Shadowlands expansion, and a level-50 character boost, for free now until September 5. The level-50 boost will make it so new characters can jump into the beginning of Shadowlands without needing to level through older content. That's a pretty good deal considering the expansion is normally $40 on its own, with players usually needing to spend an extra $20 for the Heroic edition of Shadowlands if they want a character boost. Players will still need an active $15-a-month WoW subscription to play, however.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 Livestream (Lightfall & Season 18 Reveal)
The future of Destiny 2 is almost here! We'll learn about next year's big expansion Lightfall, details of season 18 (launching right after the showcase), and more!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings Online: Before The Shadow Expansion Will Focus On Early Game Content
Lord of the Rings Online's next expansion, Before the Shadow, will serve as a prequel of sorts, with two new leveling zones for players levels 1-32 and a story that takes place prior to the events of the Fellowship of the Ring. The content update, which developer Standing Stone Games...
Gamespot
Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack
Sign In to follow. Follow Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer
The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
Gamespot
PS5 Multiplayer Is Free This Weekend
Sony has announced that all online multiplayer for PS4 and PS5 games will be free this coming weekend. The promotion runs August 27-28. Normally, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to play most games online, but that will not be the case this coming weekend. Sony is known to hold these type of free multiplayer weekends from time to time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
KOTOR Remake For PS5 And PC Changes Developers, Still Two Years Away - Report
The upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake for PlayStation 5 and PC has shifted developers, from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, according to a new report. This was previously rumored, but Bloomberg reported that it is indeed true. During its earnings briefing recently, Embracer Group--which owns Aspyr and Saber--said one of its AAA games had changed developers, but did not name the project outright. Many believed it was the KOTOR remake.
Gamespot
The Alchemist Shop: An Apprentice's Life
Latest on The Alchemist Shop: An Apprentice's Life. We have no news or videos for The Alchemist Shop: An Apprentice's Life. Sorry!
Gamespot
Best Family-Friendly Games On Xbox Game Pass
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Family-friendly video games are often overlooked in favor of chaotic shooters, mature RPGs, or complex strategy games. That’s a bit of a shame, as there are dozens of incredible titles out there that carry a rating suitable for even the youngest gamer in your family. Game Pass has unsurprisingly become a haven for these sorts of adventures, with hits like Banjo-Kazooie, Minecraft, and Overcooked 2 gracing its catalog.
Gamespot
Gensokyo Recollection
Sign In to follow. Follow Gensokyo Recollection, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Saints Row - The First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay
The long-awaited Saints Row reboot is finally here, and it is just as explosive as ever. In this video we're taking a look at the first 20 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay. The user created "Boss" finds himself working for a PMC company called Marshall. The Boss is hunting down a...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Hyperbeat Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update, Hyperbeat, is almost upon us, and it's bringing a lot of new content to the mobile game. A familiar face from Apex Legends on console and PC will be making his mobile debut alongside a new battle pass, new events, new game modes, and more.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Confirms It Isn't Making A Blade Video Game
Ubisoft has confirmed that it won't be making a video game based on Marvel's resident vampire-hunter Blade. News about a potential solo Blade game first hit the rumor mill when YouTuber JorRaptor spotted an Instagram post by actor Edwin Gaffney, which also featured his colleague Alex Martin in the shot.
Gamespot
Blacksmith Weapon Merchant
Sign In to follow. Follow Blacksmith Weapon Merchant, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Hits 4 Million Units Sold Less Than Two Months After Release
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has officially hit four million units sold worldwide, with the base game itself hitting over 11 million units. Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which launched towards the end of June, has hit a total of four million units sold, doubling the sales figure reported at the start of July. The press release noted the free update that launched in August helped drive the sales over the four million mark. Capcom plans to grow these sales even further with more free updates.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Details New Rainbow Six Siege Season Operation Brutal Swarm
Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Brutal Swarm, has just been unveiled by Ubisoft and there's a lot of news to parse through beginning with a new operator. Grim, the newest addition to Siege's ever-expanding roster, hails from Singapore and joins the game as an Attacker. He brings with him the Kawan Hive Launcher, an over-the-shoulder launcher that sends out a swarm of bee-shaped nanobots that mark whoever walks through them. The canister they come in will stick to the surface it's launched at, and if you're tagged by Grim's swarm, the Attackers will be able to track you. Grim will also be a high speed, low health attacker (colloquially known as a "three-speed, one-health" operator), and because of that build, he'll be packing the 552 Commando assault rifle as well as the SG-CQB shotgun for primary options.
Comments / 0