Read full article on original website
Related
Legends of Tomorrow's Lisseth Chavez Joins ABC's The Rookie for Season 5
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie, in the form of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Lisseth Chavez. TVLine has learned that Chavez will be appearing as a guest-star in multiple Season 5 episodes of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature co-production. Specifically, Chavez will play the role of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy, and whose unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer. Fun fact: TVLine’s annual Dream Roles for Stars of Cancelled Shows feature had suggested that The Rookie add a young, new rookie in...
Netflix’s Bling Ring Docuseries: Get a First Look and Find Out When It Premieres
Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. The real story of the Bling Ring is expected to be crazier than any movie. The salacious true account of the group of celebrity-obsessed youths who burglarized some of the most famous people on the planet from 2008 to 2009 will be documented in Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, premiering Sept. 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.
House of the Dragon Stars Tease Why The Season One Finale Filled Them With “Dread”
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon just premiered—but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead. The highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series finally made its fiery debut on Aug. 21 and, according to the cast, it's all building to one dramatic climax.
House of the Dragon Star Shares the Silver Lining in "Upsetting" Death Scene
Watch: House of the Dragon: SPOILER Reacts to That Deadly Twist!. (Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of House of the Dragon on HBO.) The series premiere of House of the Dragon kicked things off with dragon flights, action-packed fights and, in true Game of Thrones fashion, a gruesome death scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Glee Project Contestants Detail Stressful Experience on Reality Show
Watch: "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond. The Glee Project wasn't as glee-ful as you might've thought. Former contestants on the Oxygen reality series detailed their experiences in a new interview, sharing that the Glee Project, which saw people compete for a role on Ryan Murphy's hit show Glee, wasn't the Hollywood introduction that they had hoped for. Chief among their complaints were the living conditions, especially during the debut season.
Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Shares Her “Hope” for the Actor After Oscars Slap
Watch: Will Smith's Apology Video: 5 Biggest Bombshells. Sheree Zampino has entered the Oscars chat. Five months after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actor ex-wife is weighing in on the jaw-dropping moment, saying she hopes fans will forgive his actions. "I hope people allow...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Priyanka Chopra Cuddles With Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl in Sweet New Photos
Watch: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on motherhood, describing her bond with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as a "love like no other." The actress shared a pair of photos of her and Nick Jonas' 7-month-old baby girl to Instagram Aug....
Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley
Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF. walk down the aisle again. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share that she and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged. "Two souls, one heart," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from...
Casey Affleck Sends Message to Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Missing Their Georgia Wedding
Watch: Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez to Family in Throwback Pic. Casey Affleck wasn't there to see his brother Ben Affleck marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend. However, he did send a celebratory message from afar. Taking to Instagram Aug. 21, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, shared...
You Have to See Nicole Kidman Show off Jacked Arms on This Bold Magazine Cover
Watch: Nicole Kidman Looks JACKED AS HELL on New Magazine Cover. Nicole Kidman is jacked at every age. The Big Little Lies alum, 55, showed off her ripped arms as the cover star for the latest issue of Perfect magazine, which hails Nicole as the recipient of the "Perfect Icon Award."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. The beloved actor made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building, playing Broadway star Ben Glenroy. His character was one of the actors in Oliver's (Martin Short) new play and was supposed to star alongside Charles (Steve Martin). However, on opening night, Ben spoke one line before dying on stage.
Tom Hardy Shows Off Bad-Ass Jiujitsu Skills In Tournament Victory
The "Venom" actor played an MMA fighter in "Warrior" and showed off the work he's put in since then.
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video
Watch: Why Ariana Grande Isn't Wearing Wedding Ring in TikTok Tutorial. Ariana Grande is showcasing her natural curls from side to side. It might be easy to forget that the pop star doesn't have slick straight hair considering she's known for rocking a high pony with long straightened ends. However, Ariana skipped her signature style for the launch of her new body care collection.
House of the Dragon Stars Reveals What It's Really Like Riding Those Dragons
Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon already has us wanting to fly through these episodes. That's mainly thanks to the scene-stealing dragons at the heart of the Game of Thrones prequel series. However, as the House of the Dragon stars told E! News' While You Were Streaming, the mythical monsters weren't as magical as they appeared on-screen during the Aug. 21 premiere on HBO.
Ally McBeal Sequel Series Will Center on New Young Lawyer
Watch: Necessary Realness: TV Reboots and Revivals. An Ally McBeal sequel series is in the works at ABC, according to multiple reports. However, the new series won't necessarily follow Calista Flockhart's titular lawyer. Deadline reports the series will center on a new lead character, who is a recent law school grad and the daughter of McBeal's D.A. roommate Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson). Renée's daughter will join the same law firm McBeal belonged to in the original series, paving the way for a potential appearance from Flockhart.
The Last of Us First Look Shows Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Fighting for Their Lives
Watch: Pedro Pascal Talks Bromance With Miguel Angel Silvestre. The first look at HBO's long-awaited The Last of Us show is finally here. On August 21, fans of the popular video game series got their first peek at the television adaptation, which so far has only been seen in paparazzi snaps or fan footage. During a sizzle reel for HBO Max's upcoming content, The Last of Us series got a full 30-second preview, which depicted beloved characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they hid in an abandoned building and trekked across a barren, snowy bridge.
Kendall Jenner Addresses "Out of Hand" Narrative About Her Family in Kardashians Teaser
Watch: Kendall Jenner Addresses Narrative About Kardashian Family. Kendall Jenner is done keeping up with the constant stories about her family. Ahead of the second season of the Kardashians—which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu—a new teaser for the show has been released. "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family," the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, "There's just no changing it."
See The Wild Way Will Smith Returned To Social Media After Oscars Slap
Watch: Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Breaks Silence About Oscars Slap. Will Smith is officially back on the 'gram. After teasing his return to social media, the actor shared a video of himself and his son Trey Smith, 29, facing off against a spider. In the clip, posted to Instagram...
E! News
206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0