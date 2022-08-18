ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

TVLine

Legends of Tomorrow's Lisseth Chavez Joins ABC's The Rookie for Season 5

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie, in the form of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alum Lisseth Chavez. TVLine has learned that Chavez will be appearing as a guest-star in multiple Season 5 episodes of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature co-production. Specifically, Chavez will play the role of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy, and whose unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer. Fun fact: TVLine’s annual Dream Roles for Stars of Cancelled Shows feature had suggested that The Rookie add a young, new rookie in...
E! News

Netflix’s Bling Ring Docuseries: Get a First Look and Find Out When It Premieres

Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. The real story of the Bling Ring is expected to be crazier than any movie. The salacious true account of the group of celebrity-obsessed youths who burglarized some of the most famous people on the planet from 2008 to 2009 will be documented in Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, premiering Sept. 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.
E! News

The Glee Project Contestants Detail Stressful Experience on Reality Show

Watch: "Glee" Tragedies and the Cast's Unbreakable Bond. The Glee Project wasn't as glee-ful as you might've thought. Former contestants on the Oxygen reality series detailed their experiences in a new interview, sharing that the Glee Project, which saw people compete for a role on Ryan Murphy's hit show Glee, wasn't the Hollywood introduction that they had hoped for. Chief among their complaints were the living conditions, especially during the debut season.
E! News

Let's Look Back on All of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dresses

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry AGAIN in Georgia Wedding. Jennifer Lopez's love might not cost a thing but these wedding dresses definitely did. The superstar delivered not one, but two instantly iconic fashion moments when she donned dual designer gowns—one of which she revealed she'd been saving to wear for "so many years"—to marry Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.
E! News

Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley

Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Leah Messer GUSHES Over New BF. walk down the aisle again. The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share that she and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged. "Two souls, one heart," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from...
E! News

Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. The beloved actor made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building, playing Broadway star Ben Glenroy. His character was one of the actors in Oliver's (Martin Short) new play and was supposed to star alongside Charles (Steve Martin). However, on opening night, Ben spoke one line before dying on stage.
E! News

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

Watch: Why Ariana Grande Isn't Wearing Wedding Ring in TikTok Tutorial. Ariana Grande is showcasing her natural curls from side to side. It might be easy to forget that the pop star doesn't have slick straight hair considering she's known for rocking a high pony with long straightened ends. However, Ariana skipped her signature style for the launch of her new body care collection.
E! News

House of the Dragon Stars Reveals What It's Really Like Riding Those Dragons

Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. House of the Dragon already has us wanting to fly through these episodes. That's mainly thanks to the scene-stealing dragons at the heart of the Game of Thrones prequel series. However, as the House of the Dragon stars told E! News' While You Were Streaming, the mythical monsters weren't as magical as they appeared on-screen during the Aug. 21 premiere on HBO.
E! News

Ally McBeal Sequel Series Will Center on New Young Lawyer

Watch: Necessary Realness: TV Reboots and Revivals. An Ally McBeal sequel series is in the works at ABC, according to multiple reports. However, the new series won't necessarily follow Calista Flockhart's titular lawyer. Deadline reports the series will center on a new lead character, who is a recent law school grad and the daughter of McBeal's D.A. roommate Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson). Renée's daughter will join the same law firm McBeal belonged to in the original series, paving the way for a potential appearance from Flockhart.
E! News

The Last of Us First Look Shows Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Fighting for Their Lives

Watch: Pedro Pascal Talks Bromance With Miguel Angel Silvestre. The first look at HBO's long-awaited The Last of Us show is finally here. On August 21, fans of the popular video game series got their first peek at the television adaptation, which so far has only been seen in paparazzi snaps or fan footage. During a sizzle reel for HBO Max's upcoming content, The Last of Us series got a full 30-second preview, which depicted beloved characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they hid in an abandoned building and trekked across a barren, snowy bridge.
E! News

Kendall Jenner Addresses "Out of Hand" Narrative About Her Family in Kardashians Teaser

Watch: Kendall Jenner Addresses Narrative About Kardashian Family. Kendall Jenner is done keeping up with the constant stories about her family. Ahead of the second season of the Kardashians—which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu—a new teaser for the show has been released. "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family," the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, "There's just no changing it."
