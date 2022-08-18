ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother charged with two felonies after 2-year-old son found dead Wednesday in Kansas City

By Aarón Torres
 5 days ago

A 36-year-old Kansas City woman faces two felony charges after her 2-year-old son was found dead inside a house Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Michaela Chism, 36, is charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a probable cause statement, police were called to a welfare check in the 6500 block of The Paseo shortly after midnight and found a boy asleep on the floor between the bathroom and the bedroom. He was taken out with no apparent injury.

Police then found another child partially covered by a blanket on the bed. The child, a 2-year-old boy, was declared dead at the scene by emergency services, according to court records.

Chism was arrested at the scene.

Police observed several syringes and glass smoking devices throughout the residence, according to court records.

In an interview with police, Chism said she noticed her 2-year-old son was not moving when she went to check on him.

Chism allegedly told police she panicked and placed him on the bed.

Chism is being held on $150,000 bond. An attorney for her was not listed on court records as of Thursday morning.

