ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family of girl, 13, struck by lightning in Garfield Park credits her survival to CPR

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azgmF_0hMECsfm00

A 13-year-old girl hit by lightning at a Chicago park earlier this month is home from the hospital. Now, her family is speaking out about the importance CPR played in her survival.

The girl's family, who requested anonymity, said Thursday she was able to come home on August 7, just four days after she was injured when a storm hit Garfield Park.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

"There is every expectation that she will be able to start the school year off without issue from the experience," her family said.

A doctor who treated her at Stroger Hospital said she suffered cardiac arrest and underwent CPR both at the scene and during transport to the hospital.

Her family credited a family member at the scene who was trained in CPR and "relentlessly applied this technique until the rescue was turned over to the Chicago Fire Department emergency crew."

"It was only because the patient received high-quality CPR immediately that she survived with such a good outcome," said Dr. Thomas Messer, a trauma physician at Stroger Hospital.

Her family also praised the experience of the early responders and the staff at Stroger as key factors in her recovery.

"In our gratitude we are mindful that the course in this incident is not the norm," her family wrote. "It is our hope that our extraordinary experience will influence others to complete the CPR training required to intervene in immediate life-saving procedures."

The National Weather Service reminds people there is no safe place to be outdoors when lightning strikes, making it critical for you to find shelter.

If you can't find any indoor space at all, they say it's important to avoid sheltering under trees and you should never lie flat on the ground.

Avoiding any bodies of water or objects that conduct electricity is also critical.

About 40 million lighting strikes hit the ground in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that the odds of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Cpr#Hit By Lightning#Accident#Stroger Hospital#Nati
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors

Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek suspects wanted in fatal shooting in McKinley Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this April in McKinley Park. On April 8, 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police.
WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy