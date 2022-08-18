Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
ComicBook
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
ComicBook
Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Newest Pokemon Tied to the Mascot Legendaries?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon looks incredibly similar to the games' signature Pokemon. Last weekend, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Cyclizar, a new Dragon/Normal-type Pokemon that appears in the Paldea region. Cyclizar is known as the "Mount Pokemon" and is ridden by many of the Paldea region's residents to travel across the region. The Pokemon has apparently been a part of the Paldea's region since "ancient times" with a body optimized for running at high speeds. As its name suggests, Cyclizar also resembles a motorbike or bicycle, with a round, wheel-like protrusion sticking out of its chest and a rounded tail that resembles a second wheel. When coupled with the handles and feet stands that many riders place on their Cyclizar (as shown in the image below), it definitely looks like Cyclizar is a bike given Pokemon form.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
'House of the Dragon' is HBO's biggest premiere ever, and it proves 'Game of Thrones' is still a massive hit 3 years after its divisive finale
"Game of Thrones" concluded three years ago with a poorly received finale, but it remains one of the biggest shows in the world.
ComicBook
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Gamescom's Opening Night Live event begins in just a couple of hours to officially kick off the Gamescom proceedings alongside a slew of trailers, reveals, and whatever else host Geoff Keighley brings to the stage. We'll see over 35 games featured there in some capacity over the course of two hours, so if you were expecting just a short welcoming ceremony before Gamescom, you might want to play on stick around a while longer.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - The Movie's Villain is a Major Disappointment
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been selling itself as the film that will bring back the Red Ribbon Army, so many fans were able to predict which long-awaited villain comeback was set to hit the silver screen right out of the gate. With Dr. Hedo creating the two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the mysterious, all-powerful antagonist waited in the wings and was absent from a lot of the marketing for the Shonen film. Unfortunately, Cell Max was nothing if not a major disappointment for those who have been waiting for the villain's return.
ComicBook
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases New Announcement
Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Nintendo's incredibly popular Switch game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, has teased that a new announcement potentially associated with the title could be arriving in the coming day. At this point in time, the development of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has come to a close, which means that this impending announcement likely won't have anything to do with the actual game. That being said, Sakurai could have something new planned that those in the game's community could have fun with.
ComicBook
Nintendo Announces New Splatoon 3 Showcases and More
Nintendo announced another of its scheduled presentations this week with plans to show off more of two different games: Splatoon 3 and Harvestella. The first of those is a game that needs little introducing being that it's the third installment in the hit Splatoon series while Harvestella is a third-party life-sim from Square Enix. Those interested in either of those games will be able to tune into Nintendo's presentation on August 25th at 9:30 a.m. PT.
ComicBook
Godzilla Concept Art Shares the MonsterVerse's Original Design
Godzilla has been around for decades now, and the kaiju is more popular than ever thanks to the MonsterVerse. The franchise kicked off back in 2014 under Legendary Entertainment and Toho's careful watch. Now, the franchise has grown to include legends like King Kong and Mothra while Godzilla stands in the lead. And now, one of the kanji's original concept designs has surfaced courtesy of artist Andrew Baker.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Gets New Update Adding Morty, Patch Notes Revealed
The popular fighting game MultiVersus has today received a new update that most notably adds Morty from Rick & Morty to the roster of playable characters. Morty stands as one of the first major characters to join MultiVersus in Season 1 with other upcoming additions including Rick, Stripe, and Black Adam. And while Morty's inclusion might be the biggest thing that fans are latching onto with this new MultiVersus patch, a number of important balance changes have also arrived.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Going On Extended Hiatus Ahead of Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super has finally capped off the long running Granolah the Survivor arc, but the manga will be taking a lengthy hiatus in order to prepare for what's to come in the next arc of the series! It was announced earlier this year that not only would Dragon Ball Super be ending the Granolah the Survivor arc some time this year, but would also launch the next arc of the series this year as well. It was then confirmed with the newest chapter of the series that the fight against the Heeters has now ended, but in a way that fans really didn't expect.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Release Date Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal
It has been known for several weeks now that Sonic Frontiers, the new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, would have some kind of appearance and announcement at today's Gamescom: Opening Night Live. The expectation is that the upcoming video game will share a new trailer and finally confirm exactly when it will release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of that expected reveal, however, it would appear that the release date has leaked.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Black Frieza in Full Color
Dragon Ball fans love a good villain, and over the years, the franchise has satisfied cravings with the help of Frieza. The tyrant has come a long way since he debuted in Dragon Ball Z, after all. With a few different forms under his belt, Frieza is someone to fear most of the time, and that was made clear this month when his latest form was revealed. And now, a piece of art is here imagining how Black Frieza looks in full color.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Features Its Most Gruesome Death to Date
Black Frieza made his first appearance in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, with the alien despot becoming a far bigger threat than we've ever seen before. With the return of the major anime antagonist, the Shonen series sees one of the most gruesome deaths of the series to date, as the Granolah The Survivor Arc comes to a close. With this week seeing the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it's a big time to be a fan of the Z-Fighters.
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
