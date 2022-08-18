Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon looks incredibly similar to the games' signature Pokemon. Last weekend, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Cyclizar, a new Dragon/Normal-type Pokemon that appears in the Paldea region. Cyclizar is known as the "Mount Pokemon" and is ridden by many of the Paldea region's residents to travel across the region. The Pokemon has apparently been a part of the Paldea's region since "ancient times" with a body optimized for running at high speeds. As its name suggests, Cyclizar also resembles a motorbike or bicycle, with a round, wheel-like protrusion sticking out of its chest and a rounded tail that resembles a second wheel. When coupled with the handles and feet stands that many riders place on their Cyclizar (as shown in the image below), it definitely looks like Cyclizar is a bike given Pokemon form.

