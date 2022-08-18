Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Netflix’s ad tier may ditch commercials for some content
Details on Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier are continuing to trickle through. The latest is that folks claiming to have knowledge of the plans told Bloomberg that some content will escape ads, specifically original movies and original children’s content. Original movies would likely play without ads during the early...
Digital Trends
The Game Awards returns in December with a brand new category
The Game Awards will return on December 8 with a live show broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will introduce at least one new element this year — a Best Adaptation category for this year’s awards ceremony. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards...
Digital Trends
How to half swipe on Snapchat
On Snapchat, there may be times when you want to peek at a chat message rather than fully open it. You may not want to fully open a message because, for whatever reason, you don't want the app to let the person who sent it know that you read it. If that's the case for you, you should know that there is a way to view your messages in Snapchat without alerting the sender that you viewed their message. It's called "half swiping."
Digital Trends
Meta wants to supercharge Wikipedia with an AI upgrade
Wikipedia has a problem. And Meta, the not-too-long-ago rebranded Facebook, may just have the answer. Let’s back up. Wikipedia is one of the largest-scale collaborative projects in human history, with more than 100,000 volunteer human editors contributing to the construction and maintenance of a mind-bogglingly large, multi-language encyclopedia consisting of millions of articles. Upward of 17,000 new articles are added to Wikipedia each month, while tweaks and modifications are continuously made to its existing corpus of articles. The most popular Wiki articles have been edited thousands of times, reflecting the very latest research, insights, and up-to-the-minute information.
Digital Trends
Gravity Rush is the next PlayStation franchise to get the film treatment
Sony’s PlayStation Productions film and television venture continues to ramp up, as a film based on the 2012 PlayStation Vita game Gravity Rush is in the works over at PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions, with a writer and director already attached. According to Deadline, the adaptation is being...
Digital Trends
Roundup of pets messing with Google and Alexa
Pets are part of our smart homes, too, and it’s no surprise that they can get involved in how our smart tech works. That can lead to surprising results, especially with our voice assistants and smart displays, like those from Google and Amazon. While pets have their own smart devices that are made for special types of interaction, the funniest moments are often when they start noticing controls that are meant for humans. Here’s some of the situations we’re talking about!
Digital Trends
Vines, gore, and rifts galore: Behind Stranger Things’ season 4 VFX
Season 4 of Stranger Things subjected the kids from Hawkins, Indiana, to some of the scariest experiences they’ve had so far (which is saying a lot) as they battled a new threat from the sinister dimension known as the Upside Down. It also tested the mettle of the show’s visual effects teams, which were tasked with delivering the Netflix hit’s most massive, explosive scenes so far, as well as some of its most gruesome, nightmarish environments.
Digital Trends
We may have a first glimpse of haptic Mac keyboards, and I’m already sold
There’s a rumor doing the rounds at the moment that Apple is working on an all-glass Mac keyboard that would do away with the physical keys entirely. We’ve seen similar reports on keyboard-less MacBooks over the years, too. If that sounds absolutely awful, I’m here to tell you...
Digital Trends
‘Framed’ today, August 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 23 and need some help?. Another day, another chance to solve today’s Framed. Do you have what it takes to guess the correct movie? We believe in you! Let’s continue to build your winning streak and take your knowledge to new heights.
WME Promotes Lucy Dickins to Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring
WME has elevated Lucy Dickins to global head of contemporary music and touring, where she will steer the respective departments across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney. Dickins, who recently re-located to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London, joined the agency in 2019 from ITB (International Talent Booking). Since her arrival, she has helped bring in new clients including Adele, Mumford & Sons, Laura Marling, James Blake and Mabel, whom WME represent globally. “Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters,” said Lloyd Braun, chairman of WME and president...
Digital Trends
First listen: Ive’s disco-fueled song After Like shows a new side to the group
K-pop group Ive has released After Like, its summer 2022 comeback album, after having teased its arrival for a month. It’s the six-member group’s third release following Eleven and Love Dive, so what should you expect when you go to listen, and what are the key moments in the music video for the title track?
Digital Trends
Seeing more ads in your Outlook app? You’re not alone
There’s no escape from ads anywhere on the internet, even when you’re scrolling through your inbox. And now Microsoft is putting more ads into the Outlook app on Android and iOS. Per a report from The Verge, Microsoft has been increasing the number of ads that appear in...
Digital Trends
Spin Me Round’s Alison Brie on creating a unique romantic comedy
After nearly two decades of acting, Alison Brie is now writing and producing her own projects. After breaking out with roles in Community and Glow, Brie collaborated with Jeff Baena to co-write and co-produce 2020’s Horse Girl, a film in which she also served as the main character. The multi-talented actress is reuniting with Baena once again for Spin Me Round, a genre-bending romantic comedy set in the Italian countryside.
Digital Trends
The best thing about Android 13 isn’t a new feature or setting — it’s something else
After months of testing, Google has finally unleashed Android 13, its current Android smartphone update for 2022. As far as updates go, it’s not one that you’ll notice. I’ve been using Android 13 for around two months prior to its release, and it’s been a pretty whelming experience.
Digital Trends
7 ColorOS 13 features that make me want to use Oppo phones again
Oppo’s ColorOS has long been a UI that is the weakest part of Oppo phones. If you’ve noticed, Oppo phones come with great hardware and performance, but there’s always a “but it runs ColorOS” mentioned as a downside. That’s about to change with ColorOS 13.
Digital Trends
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer introduces Cyclizar, new battle mechanics, and more
A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet revealed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Pokémon World Championship shows off a brand new Pokémon, Cyclizar, as well as the new Battle Stadium and some fresh moves and mechanics. The Competitive Play trailer shows off the new...
Digital Trends
Sony finally confirms that PlayStation VR2 launches in early 2023
Sony has revealed the release window for PlayStation VR2: early 2023. PlayStation France was the first to post on Twitter that the VR headset will debut next year, tweeting a picture of the hardware and its controllers with a caption that translates to “available early 2023.” Shortly thereafter, the PlayStation UK Twitter account and PlayStation Instagram account also shared the image with a caption saying “coming early 2023.” As such, it’s safe to assume that this isn’t just a fluke from a single social media account. While we now have a more specific release window for PlayStation VR2, no specific date was announced.
Digital Trends
Saints Row review: This open-world reboot is Grand Theft Adequate
“Saints Row is a perfectly fine open-world game. Just don't expect any surprises, as the reboot lacks much character.”. Where do you take a series once it jumps the shark repeatedly? This is a question the creators of TV shows like Happy Days, The Simpsons, and The Office have asked themselves after years of constant escalation and is a question game developer Volition dealt with while crafting the new Saints Row. The Saints Row series became increasingly ridiculous over time until Saints Row IV capped things off with the addition of superpowers and a DLC set in Hell. While Volition needed to find a way to top itself once again with a reboot featuring a new story, cast, and city, it didn’t. Instead, it settled for making Saints Row perfectly adequate.
Digital Trends
I desperately want a foldable iPhone, but iOS still isn’t ready for it
If there’s one thing that causes many iPhone enthusiasts to look enviously at the world of Android smartphones, it’s the much wider array of designs and form factors available. While Apple refines its designs every few years, it has rarely done anything that most folks would consider radical.
Digital Trends
An original Apple-1 computer was just sold for an unimaginable amount of money
An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype dated back to the mid-1970s has sold at auction in Boston for approximately $700,000, according to the Associated Press. The PC is reported as one of the first built by Steve Wozniak, in conjunction with the Apple brand led by Steve Jobs in 1976, according to Notebookcheck.
