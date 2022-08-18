ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno police teams up with social media star for National Tell a Joke Day

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtE0r_0hMECWRu00

Cop talk met dad jokes when Fresno Police partnered up with a social media star.

The department collaborated with Logan Lisle, who's known for his "Dock Tok" jokes.

Fresno Police say they're still in disbelief that they got to create the comedic video.

We're told the department reached out to "Lisle".

They each did different jokes, Lisle picked out the ones he liked best and Fresno police gave it all the green light.

It was done in celebration of "National Tell a Joke Day."

