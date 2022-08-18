ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Wayne Workplace Software Startup Lluna Gets Boost From Comcast

A Wayne workplace software startup Lluna is taking part in this year’s Comcast NBCUnversal LIFT Labs Acceleratior, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The company provides a digital version of a personal user manual for employees. The company uses technology to give workplace team members a better understanding...
WAYNE, PA
Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopmentImage via the Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
2 Villanova Professors Use Fulbright Scholarships for Humanitarian Work

Two Villanova University professors who have dedicated their careers to humanitarian engineering will be receiving U.S. Fulbright Scholar grants from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, reports Villanova University. James Peyton Jones, Ph.D., and Pritpal Singh, Ph.D. will use their Fulbright scholarships to...
VILLANOVA, PA
DELCO Careers: CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Inc. 5000 Lists 5 Fastest Growing 2022 Companies From Delco

Five Delaware County companies have made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
American Airlines Adds 2nd Bus Route Between PHL, Lancaster

Passengers can now travel between Lancaster and Philadelphia airports on a new American Airlines bus route, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The buses are run in partnership with motor coach operator Landline, based out of Colorado. Back in June, shuttles started connecting Philadelphia International Airport to Atlantic City...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO Careers: Neumann University

Neumann University is a private, Catholic university in Aston modeled in the Franciscan tradition. It was founded in 1965 and offers undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects, three doctoral programs, six master’s degree programs, and an accelerated bachelor’s degree program for adults. The following Neumann University careers are available:
ASTON, PA
Learn About 2 Pennsylvania Institute of Technology Programs Thursday

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media wants to tell you about its Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Physical Therapist Assistant programs and it’s giving you two ways to learn more. An in-person session on campus from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, will provide information on both...
Roam Fitness Coming to PHL for Passengers Facing Flight Delays

Long flight delays this summer mean more passengers are using the downtime to get fit at the airport, writes Jen Murphy for The Wall Street Journal. Now airport gyms are opening, including one proposed for Philadelphia International Airport. Ty Manegold co-founder and president of Roam Fitness, has opened gyms at...
