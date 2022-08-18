Five Delaware County companies have made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO