Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Former Homeland Security counsel thinks Arizona Gov. Ducey’s border barrier is ‘a stupid idea’
PHOENIX — A former Department of Homeland Security counsel under Barack Obama isn’t fond of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent barrier additions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Andy Gordon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Thursday that he thinks Ducey’s wall of shipping containers to fill gaps near Yuma is “a stupid idea.”
azbigmedia.com
How Arizona can advance innovation, access in digital learning
Digital learning and economic advancement are inextricably linked. That’s why Arizona State University is using advanced technology with pedagogical tools to chart new pathways for learners of all ages, transforming and expanding the university’s reach. These tools are needed to help Arizona and the nation lead – not...
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: FOX 10's Meteorologist breaks down Arizona's busy monsoon season
Part 1: FOX 10's Christina Carilla sits down with meteorologist Krystal Ortiz to talk about Arizona's busy monsoon season, and she breaks down all we need to know about the weather we see. Part 2: We explore Arizona's extreme drought issues and the news of the state, along with other western states, getting less water allotments in the future from the Colorado River.
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women of 2022: Amy Walters, CTCA
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Amy Walters, vice president of product operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
KTAR.com
Here’s how Hobbs-Lake race for Arizona governor echoes 2016 presidential contest
PHOENIX – A Valley pollster says the way the 2022 race for governor in Arizona is starting reminds him of a previous matchup between a fiery media personality and an established politician. From a polling perspective, the early stage of the Kari Lake-Katie Hobbs contest echoes the 2016 Donald...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver
TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis to Kari Lake: Florida Will Send National Guard Troops to Help Secure Southern Border
PHOENIX, Arizona – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to a theater full of onlookers in downtown Phoenix Sunday at a Turning Point Action rally to support local Trump-endorsed nominees like Kari Lake and Blake Masters, mentioning Florida would be willing to help Lake secure the border if she gets elected.
KRMG
Arizona detectives struck by lightning when driving an SUV
Arizona detectives struck by lightning when driving an SUV Three detectives were in the vehicle when the lightning strike happened, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (NCD)
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
12news.com
Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday
PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
KTAR.com
Incoming storm likely to bring hard rain to parts of metro Phoenix rest of week
PHOENIX – It may be time to batten down the hatches in metro Phoenix – quite a bit of rain could be landing over the next few days, harder in some places than others, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorm chances reach their peak Friday...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Comments / 11