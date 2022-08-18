ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

azbigmedia.com

How Arizona can advance innovation, access in digital learning

Digital learning and economic advancement are inextricably linked. That’s why Arizona State University is using advanced technology with pedagogical tools to chart new pathways for learners of all ages, transforming and expanding the university’s reach. These tools are needed to help Arizona and the nation lead – not...
TEMPE, AZ
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: FOX 10's Meteorologist breaks down Arizona's busy monsoon season

Part 1: FOX 10's Christina Carilla sits down with meteorologist Krystal Ortiz to talk about Arizona's busy monsoon season, and she breaks down all we need to know about the weather we see. Part 2: We explore Arizona's extreme drought issues and the news of the state, along with other western states, getting less water allotments in the future from the Colorado River.
azbigmedia.com

Most Influential Women of 2022: Amy Walters, CTCA

Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Amy Walters, vice president of product operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona trooper rams into car on Loop 101 to stop wrong-way driver

TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper had to ram into a vehicle on Loop 101 early Sunday morning to stop a wrong-way driver, officials said. The situation began after a vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road in Tempe at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 21.
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
12news.com

Recap: Monsoon storms across Arizona dumped rain on Sunday

PHOENIX — After a week of powerful storms across Arizona, monsoon activity is expected to weaken in the coming days. One more system of downpours hit the state Sunday night, delivering heavy rain and lightning across much of Arizona. Burn scar areas in northern Arizona are of particular concern...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ

