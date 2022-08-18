Read full article on original website
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’
Former Chief of Counterintelligence at the Justice Department’s National Security Division David Laufman, NBC White House Correspondent Carol Lee, and NBC Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell with their reactions to magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signaling he is inclined unseal redacted parts of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. Laufman says it’s “somewhat surprising,” since Reinhart is a former prosecutor who “knows the kinds of sensitive information” that goes into affidavits and “how rare, if ever, a judge would release a search warrant affidavit while the investigation is still pending.” But, as a judge now, Reinhart “has to balance competing interests here, and the public interest in a case like this could not be higher.” Aug. 19, 2022.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
I found the GOP's gun-toting, tax-collecting boogeyman. He's a Republican.
Have you heard the GOP’s latest conspiracy theory?. Republicans are having difficulty conjuring widespread fear over the court approved search into former President Donald Trump’s estate. And the hair-on-fire, migrant caravan scare tactic isn’t hitting like it used to. So Republicans have a new conspiracy theory: The...
Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison
El Shafee Elsheikh, known as one of the ISIS "Beatles" for their accents and cruelty, was sentenced to life in prison for each of the eight counts he was found guilty of in April. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Aug. 19, 2022.
'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case
Cori Coffin spoke with Florida State Senator Lauren Book to talk about a case in Florida in which a teenage was deemed not "sufficiently mature" enough to obtain an abortion. State Senator Book called Florida's abortion laws "draconian" and the ruling "terrible and horrific."Aug. 20, 2022.
Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes
Donald Trump and his team apparently have ever-evolving excuses about why classified documents, including some classified at the highest levels, were at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The latest? The former president's concern was keeping the documents safe. "Just a small number of random people had access to classified documents in the basement of what is essentially a hotel and wedding facility," MSNBC analyst Clint Watts gibes, adding, "What could possibly go wrong in that scenario?" National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss also joins The ReidOut with his analysis.Aug. 20, 2022.
'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago
Trump's FBI tirade reopens an age-old debate about the Justice Department
In the aftermath of the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters have criticized the “politicization” of the Justice Department, accusing Attorney General Merrick Garland of using his law enforcement authority as a pretext for scoring political points against a potential opponent of President Joe Biden’s in the 2024 election.
Claire McCaskill: I think Trump enjoys the idea of claiming he wants affidavit open
A federal judge on Thursday said he is inclined to unseal at least some of the probable cause affidavit used to secure a search of Mar-a-Lago. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 19, 2022.
Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement
Despite calling to “lower the temperature,” former President Trump intensified attacks on law enforcement after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home. Meantime, a judge rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham’s effort to delay testifying before a Georgia grand jury in a Trump election probe. Plus, there’s a chance former Vice President Pence could talk with the Jan. 6th committee.Aug. 20, 2022.
The truth behind the DeSantis ‘election integrity’ stunt in Florida
Ron DeSantis’ new fraud unit charged twenty Floridians with the crime of voting while being a convicted felon. “This entire display was pretty disgusting and even more so when you consider the context,” says Chris Hayes. Aug. 20, 2022.
Video shows ICE officer with foot on neck of migrant in 2018 raid
NBC News has obtained a video from April 2018 at a poultry plant in Bean Station, Tenn., showing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid where a migrant can be seen being pinned down on the floor with an ICE agent putting his foot on the migrant’s neck. This original surveillance video has been shortened in length by NBC News. Julia Ainsley reports.Aug. 19, 2022.
Judge blocks ban criminalizing abortion in Michigan
A Michigan judge blocked prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban criminalizing abortion, saying the voters should decide the issue at the ballot box in November. Allison Donahue, reporter at Michigan Advance, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss the latest on that ballot initiative and how the fight for abortion rights could play out in Michigan after the judge’s ruling.Aug. 20, 2022.
