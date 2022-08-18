ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Wildcats win 28-14 in Hamilton's coaching debut

The Tharptown Wildcats opened their season Friday night with a 28-14 victory over the Shoals Christian Flames. Both schools underwent coaching changes over the last two years, including head coaching changes. Jacob Hamilton is in his first year as the Tharptown Wildcats head football coach. The coaching hire was announced...
Dr. Paul A. Bryant named Alabama A&M Director of Athletics

Alabama A&M’s athletic director search is over. On Saturday, the university announced the hiring of Dr. Paul A. Bryant as the Bulldogs' director of athletics. Bryant most recently served as the associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Edward Waters and was previously an AD at Grambling, South Carolina State, Stillman and Eureka.
Trash Pandas Strike Late For 6-5 Victory

MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas battled through early struggles at the plate, got the clutch hits they needed late in the game, then held on at the very end to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-5 in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field.
Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
Stevie Nicks to perform concert in Alabama on Halloween

The “Gold Dust Woman” will soon cast her witchy musical spell on the Rocket City. Stevie Nicks, the superstar singer/songwriter known for her solo and Fleetwood Mac hits, has been booked for an Oct. 31 show at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater. Nicks is known for solo tunes like...
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
WAAY 31’s Aug. 23 Huntsville, Scottsboro voting guide

Tuesday is Election Day in two North Alabama cities. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast ballots in six Huntsville races and two Scottsboro races. In Huntsville, voters in Districts 2, 3 and 4 will choose Huntsville City Council and Huntsville Board of Education representatives.
Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!

Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
You won’t believe these Pork Chops from Rhythm on Monroe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to a night out, where picking a place to eat is crucial. Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville is a favorite spot among the TVL crew. The rooftop bar gives gorgeous views of the city and the food is sure to satisfy any craving.
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
