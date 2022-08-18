Read full article on original website
Related
franklinfreepress.net
Wildcats win 28-14 in Hamilton's coaching debut
The Tharptown Wildcats opened their season Friday night with a 28-14 victory over the Shoals Christian Flames. Both schools underwent coaching changes over the last two years, including head coaching changes. Jacob Hamilton is in his first year as the Tharptown Wildcats head football coach. The coaching hire was announced...
Decatur, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Decatur. The Hartselle High School football team will have a game with Austin High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. The Hartselle High School football team will have a game with Austin High School on August 22, 2022, 16:30:00.
WAAY-TV
Dr. Paul A. Bryant named Alabama A&M Director of Athletics
Alabama A&M’s athletic director search is over. On Saturday, the university announced the hiring of Dr. Paul A. Bryant as the Bulldogs' director of athletics. Bryant most recently served as the associate vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Edward Waters and was previously an AD at Grambling, South Carolina State, Stillman and Eureka.
WAAY-TV
Trash Pandas Strike Late For 6-5 Victory
MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas battled through early struggles at the plate, got the clutch hits they needed late in the game, then held on at the very end to defeat the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-5 in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazel Green, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The DELETE- DO NOT USE Butler football team will have a game with Hazel Green High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
GasBuddy: Huntsville boasts some of the lowest gas prices in Alabama
GasBuddy said prices varied wildly across the city Sunday, with the cheapest station charging $2.89/gallon, while the most expensive charged $3.89/gallon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stevie Nicks to perform concert in Alabama on Halloween
The “Gold Dust Woman” will soon cast her witchy musical spell on the Rocket City. Stevie Nicks, the superstar singer/songwriter known for her solo and Fleetwood Mac hits, has been booked for an Oct. 31 show at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater. Nicks is known for solo tunes like...
Louisiana natives serve true Cajun cuisine at longtime Cullman restaurant
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two Terrebonne Parish natives are serving real Cajun cuisine to hungry Alabama diners. Aaron Coombs and Kendrick Boudreaux work their culinary magic at Hank’s Sports Bar and Rumors Deli in Cullman, Alabama, a “cheese wedge” shaped building as Coombs describes it. The location has been Rumor’s Deli for roughly 20 years […]
WAAY-TV
Parlor Doughnuts opening Tuesday in Huntsville, with a special sneak peek this weekend
Located at 2500 Clinton Ave., Suite B, in Campus No. 805, the eatery plans a “soft opening” Saturday and Sunday. They’ll be closed Monday to prepare for the official first day of business on Tuesday. They’ll be open 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
WAFF
Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31’s Aug. 23 Huntsville, Scottsboro voting guide
Tuesday is Election Day in two North Alabama cities. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast ballots in six Huntsville races and two Scottsboro races. In Huntsville, voters in Districts 2, 3 and 4 will choose Huntsville City Council and Huntsville Board of Education representatives.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!
Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
WAFF
You won’t believe these Pork Chops from Rhythm on Monroe
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to a night out, where picking a place to eat is crucial. Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville is a favorite spot among the TVL crew. The rooftop bar gives gorgeous views of the city and the food is sure to satisfy any craving.
Russellville chosen as pilot town for Main Street Alabama
Russellville has been chosen for a new program that will be offered to qualifying communities starting in 2023.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
WAFF
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
Comments / 0