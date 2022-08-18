MACON, Ga. — People lined up to see the Braves World Series Commissioner’s Trophy in downtown Macon Tuesday. The trophy was outside of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent for an hour so that patients, staff, and fans could take photographs with it. The staff at the hospital also celebrated by wearing Braves attire, said Missi Upshaw, the hospital’s director of marketing.

36 MINUTES AGO