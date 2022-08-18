Read full article on original website
Camp Kudzu One Day event educates community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the Central Georgia pines lies Camp Kudzu, a place where kids with type 1 diabetes can meet each other and learn to manage their symptoms. Today, families attended "Kudzu One Day" at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Parents sat in on educational...
13WMAZ welcomes 4 new Junior Journalists
MACON, Ga. — The search to find our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists started in June and July with open auditions, callbacks, then scores by a panel of community judges. Finally, this week, we meet the new crew!. First, our Frank Malloy headed to Bonaire Middle School, where...
'Buckarama' event held at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — It's that time Central Georgia, Buckarama is going on right now at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. If you enjoy the great outdoors, they have everything from a deer head competition, retriever demos, wildlife encounters and snake shows!. Yikes! That's bound to be fun for the kids.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 14-20)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon. At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. The city and board of the cemetery hired a private contractor to help beautify the cemetery after hearing complaints from visitors. Girl Scouts...
Accident on I-16W between GEICO and downtown Macon has all lanes blocked
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has reported an accident on I-16 West between GEICO and the downtown Macon exit. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said said a trailer separated from a semi-truck. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. There are no injuries. Traffic...
Sweet treats: where to find some of the tastiest desserts in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Decadent Dessert Bar. Decadent Dessert Bar offers a large variety of different desserts and has a fantastic atmosphere. They have a location in downtown Macon and one in Warner Robins. The menu covers almost anything you could ask for, with cake, cookies, coffee, milkshakes, ice cream,...
Macon's Ballard-Hudson High School Class of '67 to celebrate 55th reunion
MACON, Ga. — The history of Ballard-Hudson Senior High School dates back several years. The Class of 1967 attended the school during segregation. Now, in 2022, the class has their class reunion this weekend. "The school had limited resources, but teachers tried their best to do everything they could...
Macon Boys & Girls Club alum returns home to celebrate his life story being told in film
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Boys & Girls Club Carl D. Thomas Unit's very own alumnus and renowned classical composer, Roderick Cox, returned to Macon for the Georgia premiere of his documentary, Conducting Life, at the Macon Film Festival and, while he was here, stopped by to meet some of the youngsters in the King-Danforth Unit of today.
Mental Health Monday: R.I.S.E. program helps Macon youth heal from trauma
MACON, Ga. — One Macon program is aiming to help young people heal from their past for a better future. The 'R.I.S.E. Program' aims to support the mental health of kids around Bibb County by helping traumatized young people put their lives back together so they don't fall into a cycle of crime themselves.
2 Persons Hospitalized In An ATV Accident In Milledgeville (Baldwin County, GA)
Two people were hospitalized following an ATV accident Saturday night on Old Colony Farm road in Milledgeville. The Baldwin County Fire Rescue Chief Victor Young reported that an adult and child [..]
Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
Body found in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. A post on the department’s Facebook page said the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward...
'It's unpredictable, it's wild and it's free': Comedians perform while completing obstacles during show at stARTup Studios
MACON, Ga. — If you are looking for a laugh, Startup Studios has the event for you on Sunday. Startup and Clockwork Comedy will be hosting Funny How?: An Abstract Comedy Happening. During the slightly improvisational show, five comics perform their set while undergoing obstacles like not being able...
Search continues for next team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists
MACON, Ga. — We are getting closer to announcing our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists!. We held open auditions in June and July, and on-camera interviews the first week of August. Last week, Aug. 9, a community panel of judges watched those recorded interviews and gave their assessments.
Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
Braves World Series Trophy makes stop in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — People lined up to see the Braves World Series Commissioner’s Trophy in downtown Macon Tuesday. The trophy was outside of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent for an hour so that patients, staff, and fans could take photographs with it. The staff at the hospital also celebrated by wearing Braves attire, said Missi Upshaw, the hospital’s director of marketing.
YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM). “We are so excited to be able to...
Warner Robins thinking about installing speed cameras in school zones
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Speed cameras could soon be the newest Warner Robins equipment added to your child's school zone. A company that installs speed cameras recorded more than 1,600 drivers speeding in front of Lake Joy Elementary School, in one day, and that's just a sliver of data that comes from their new, detailed traffic study.
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
Milledgeville officials say speed cameras having impact on driver safety
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Speeding cameras have been up and running in Milledgeville school zones since last November. While they only operate during the school year, they're now responsible for thousands of tickets. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha tells us just how much money the cameras are bringing in, and some folks...
