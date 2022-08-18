ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13WMAZ

Camp Kudzu One Day event educates community

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the Central Georgia pines lies Camp Kudzu, a place where kids with type 1 diabetes can meet each other and learn to manage their symptoms. Today, families attended "Kudzu One Day" at Green Acres Baptist Church in Warner Robins. Parents sat in on educational...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ welcomes 4 new Junior Journalists

MACON, Ga. — The search to find our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists started in June and July with open auditions, callbacks, then scores by a panel of community judges. Finally, this week, we meet the new crew!. First, our Frank Malloy headed to Bonaire Middle School, where...
13WMAZ

'Buckarama' event held at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — It's that time Central Georgia, Buckarama is going on right now at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. If you enjoy the great outdoors, they have everything from a deer head competition, retriever demos, wildlife encounters and snake shows!. Yikes! That's bound to be fun for the kids.
13WMAZ

Macon's Ballard-Hudson High School Class of '67 to celebrate 55th reunion

MACON, Ga. — The history of Ballard-Hudson Senior High School dates back several years. The Class of 1967 attended the school during segregation. Now, in 2022, the class has their class reunion this weekend. "The school had limited resources, but teachers tried their best to do everything they could...
wgxa.tv

Macon Boys & Girls Club alum returns home to celebrate his life story being told in film

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Boys & Girls Club Carl D. Thomas Unit's very own alumnus and renowned classical composer, Roderick Cox, returned to Macon for the Georgia premiere of his documentary, Conducting Life, at the Macon Film Festival and, while he was here, stopped by to meet some of the youngsters in the King-Danforth Unit of today.
13WMAZ

Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
41nbc.com

Body found in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police are investigating after a body was found over the weekend. A post on the department’s Facebook page said the body of a deceased female was found in the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. The female has no outward...
13WMAZ

Search continues for next team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists

MACON, Ga. — We are getting closer to announcing our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists!. We held open auditions in June and July, and on-camera interviews the first week of August. Last week, Aug. 9, a community panel of judges watched those recorded interviews and gave their assessments.
13WMAZ

Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
13WMAZ

Braves World Series Trophy makes stop in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — People lined up to see the Braves World Series Commissioner’s Trophy in downtown Macon Tuesday. The trophy was outside of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent for an hour so that patients, staff, and fans could take photographs with it. The staff at the hospital also celebrated by wearing Braves attire, said Missi Upshaw, the hospital’s director of marketing.
41nbc.com

YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM). “We are so excited to be able to...
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

