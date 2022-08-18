ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

CBS Philly

Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA

Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) announced that Harmony’s management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. Location: Boston, MA. Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. ET. 1×1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Citi’s...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

WEST CHESTER, PA — Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Phillymag.com

16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia

Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore

Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square. Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.
ARDMORE, PA
sauconsource.com

Thanks to Dry Summer, Early Fall Color Abounds (Photos)

Recent temperatures have been undeniably “summer-like” and according to the calendar it’s late August, but the view out your window might look more like a September scene. Although the summer of the 2022 will no doubt be remembered for lots of great beach days, with a precipitation...
MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Inducement Grants

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced it has granted inducement awards to new employees. Passage Bio reportedly granted options to purchase 54,000 shares of common stock to these employees as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on August 15, 2022, the grant date of the options.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ

