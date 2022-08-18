Read full article on original website
Generations of Shoppers Flock to Flocco’s in Conshohocken for Back-to-School Wear
The summer retail business usually focuses on shops selling bathing suits, tees, and sandals. But at Conshohocken’s Flocco’s Shoes, Clothes, and Formalwear, summer (at least from July forward) means back-to-school outfits, even as early as mid-July. Katherine Scott zipped up this specialty shop’s retail details for 6abc.
Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
For Your Wedding, History and Beauty Await in Villanova
Finding a special wedding and reception venue is no problem here in the Philadelphia region where plenty of historic and beautiful locations can be found, writes the Philly Magazine staff and Walden Green.
Fork & Ale Gastropub-style Restaurant in Douglassville PA
Philadelphia, PA - Fork & Ale is a new restaurant in Douglassville. It is the former location of Tim's Ugly Mug. The restaurant offers craft food and brews. The menu is made from scratch daily. The restaurant is located on a quiet two-lane part of Route 724. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a great choice for those looking for a casual, family-friendly setting. Located at 1281 E Main St, Douglassville, PA 19518.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) announced that Harmony’s management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference. Location: Boston, MA. Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. ET. 1×1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Citi’s...
Chester County’s Trail Network Gains Five More Miles of Fitness, Beauty, Recreation
Chester County pedestrians and bicyclists will soon be able to spread out a little more. Current plans call for adding five more miles to the county’s 22-mile-long network of paved pedestrian trails. Bill Rettew traversed the particulars for the Daily Local News. The additional mileage is coming to the...
31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival Coming To Bucks County for Two Days
The festival is scheduled for Sept 10-11 in Doylestown.Image via Doylestown Arts Festival. The 31st Annual Doylestown Arts Festival is returning to Bucks County for two days in mid-September.
M&T Bank Welcomes Newtown Square Resident, Ishet Dhar as Chief Digital Officer
BUFFALO, NY — M&T Bank announced the recent appointment of Ishet Dhar in the role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This decision reflects M&T’s increasing focus on digital and its role creating simple, differentiated experiences for customers and employees. Dhar has over two decades of global experience, most...
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List
WEST CHESTER, PA — Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia
Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
Here’s A List of Pets That Are Up For Adoption in the Levittown Area
Several pets are in need of a good home in the Levittown area, and one local organization has set up a list of each one with their details. Pet News originally published the list on the Levittown, PA Patch. Kacey. Young female Schnauzer. Tiny Paws Rescue Inc, Bristol, PA. Good...
Inside the brand new Philadelphia Cheese College close to the Italian Market
Philadelphia is house to loads of specialty cheese retailers, from tricked out sections and high-end supermarkets to native gourmand grocers to mom-and-pop retailers. However the place are you able to study what to do with all of the enjoyable, fancy fromage?. In case you’re looking for a scientific however playful...
Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore
Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square. Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Holy Ghost Prep One of Several Philadelphia Area Private Schools Upgrading Their Campuses
The Bensalem school is planning on upgrading its track and soccer field in the spring. Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem is one of many local private schools looking to spend millions on campus upgrades. Todd Romero wrote about the planned expansions for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Throughout the Philadelphia...
Thanks to Dry Summer, Early Fall Color Abounds (Photos)
Recent temperatures have been undeniably “summer-like” and according to the calendar it’s late August, but the view out your window might look more like a September scene. Although the summer of the 2022 will no doubt be remembered for lots of great beach days, with a precipitation...
Passage Bio Announces Inducement Grants
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced it has granted inducement awards to new employees. Passage Bio reportedly granted options to purchase 54,000 shares of common stock to these employees as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $2.20 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on August 15, 2022, the grant date of the options.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
