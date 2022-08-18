Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival returns
The latest East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. with a parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The Kuumba Watoto Dancers, Majorette Dolls of Asheville and Carver High School Band are among the many participants in the morning procession. After the march, the celebration continues at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where vendors, food trucks and live music acts will keep the festivities going until 10 p.m.
Mountain Xpress
New report from Asheville Area Arts Council examines pandemic impact
Health concerns, supply chain issues, and employment challenges continue to impact the local creative sector – particularly Leisure and Hospitality, and Manufacturing industries. Lessons learned by these industries provide creative solutions for future crises, such as public health messaging that emphasizes creative engagement and socially distanced community gatherings in public spaces.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Penland offers impressive management expertise
Recently, you wrote about Buncombe’s fire departments [“Fire Alarm: Local Departments Face Critical Volunteer Shortage,” July 20, Xpress]. A former Buncombe County commissioner, a position for which he is running again this fall, Anthony Penland was president of the N.C. State Firefighters’ Association. Locally, Penland served...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tahini Jar rolls in with vegan Middle Eastern cuisine
Ron Jimenez had a literal eye-opening epiphany. “I woke up one morning a couple years ago with an out-of-the-blue conviction to become a vegetarian,” he recalls. “From that day forward, I stopped eating meat and cut back on all animal products.”. Raised in Asheville, Jimenez later relocated to...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Advice for reading Branyon
A tip for reading Bill Branyon’s letters: Ignore all modifiers — mostly the adjectives, although the adverbs and adverbial phrases are also colorfully irrelevant [“The Empire Strikes Back,” Aug. 10, Xpress]. What remains, while not very convincing, is certainly shorter. — Bruce Nemerov. Asheville. Thanks for...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: There’s no magic bullet for growth issues
In her letter to the Mountain Xpress, Anne Craig expresses dissatisfaction with our current local officeholders and calls for new leaders who will “think and act creatively” to solve the problems caused by Asheville’s growth [“Business as Usual Won’t Help Our Community,” Aug. 3]. That sounds great, but I am reminded that when people tell you to “be creative,” they usually mean they want you to do something but have no idea how it can be done. “Get creative” is what your boss says when she knows you don’t have the resources or time to do a job but wants it done anyway.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Don’t use cats as garden patrols
Thanks to Chloe Lieberman for her article about making the best of summer squash in the bioregion and for taking up the challenge of voles in the garden [“Gardening with Xpress: Tips for Growing Squash,” June 27]. But cats are not the answer, not in the long run, if we are trying to regenerate what we can after the ecological crises we’ve already caused.
Mountain Xpress
Applications for Buncombe TDA grant funding for 2023 events open Aug. 29
Press release from Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau:. Over the years, an eclectic collection of festivals and cultural events has received grants from the Buncombe County TDA’s Festivals & Cultural Events Support Fund, ranging from time-honored happenings such as Shindig on the Green and Black Mountain’s Sourwood Festival to cultural celebrations like the Blue Ridge Pride Festival and Goombay.
Mountain Xpress
Renewed optimism
Mountain Xpress
New federal program offers monthly internet stipend & one-time device discount
More than 5.25 billion people are active on the internet, and rising costs shouldn’t prohibit you from accessing the resources you need. Whether it’s for work, school, research, job hunting, or other reasons – the internet is necessary for our day-to-day lives. As inflation makes the price of everyday goods more out of reach, Buncombe County wants you to know about a new federal program that can help offset the cost of accessing the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offers qualifying homes up to $30 per month for internet service and as much as $75 per month for qualifying households on Tribal land. Additionally, you might be eligible for a one-time discount of $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.
Mountain Xpress
Public weighs in on hospital applicants
Three hospital systems — AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare/Mission Health and Novant Health — are jousting for the opportunity to build a facility in Western North Carolina. During an Aug. 12 public hearing at A-B Tech, members of the public got to voice their opinions on who should provide the area’s newest hospital beds.
Mountain Xpress
APD investigating gunshots downtown late Saturday night
Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. The Asheville Police Department is investigating multiple gunshots that occurred near the 550 block of College Street late Saturday night. No one was injured during the incident and there have been no reports of property damage. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired just...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police investigating weekend shooting that leaves four people injured
Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting over the weekend outside of a nightclub in downtown Asheville that sent four people to the hospital. APD Patrol Officers were conducting crime prevention downtown early Saturday morning when they heard multiple gun discharges...
Mountain Xpress
APD seeks public’s help in locating suspect
Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who held a knife to a woman’s throat during a robbery. The woman, who was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue around 1:04...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing man from Candler Area
Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Candler area of Buncombe County. Shannon Dale Creasman is age 47, approximately 5’8” and 180 pounds with brown eyes. He was last heard from August 16th...
