In her letter to the Mountain Xpress, Anne Craig expresses dissatisfaction with our current local officeholders and calls for new leaders who will “think and act creatively” to solve the problems caused by Asheville’s growth [“Business as Usual Won’t Help Our Community,” Aug. 3]. That sounds great, but I am reminded that when people tell you to “be creative,” they usually mean they want you to do something but have no idea how it can be done. “Get creative” is what your boss says when she knows you don’t have the resources or time to do a job but wants it done anyway.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO