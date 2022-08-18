SUPERIOR — Organizations that host events in the city of Superior could be eligible for a financial boost from the tourism development commission. The commission on Friday, Aug. 19, announced a new grant program designed to assist with the marketing of events held in the city. Eligible expenses include digital marketing, print and broadcast ads, direct mail, publicity and billboards. The grants will be funded through a portion of the room tax the city collects from hotels, motels and vacation rentals.

